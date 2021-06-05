It was 50 years ago this weekend that Sammy Quintana and Patricia Luján were married at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Pojoaque.
Late District Court Judge Steve Herrera was the best man. Patricia was attended by her sister, Cecilia Luján Matic.
The Quintanas still live in the Pojoaque Valley and are members of the same parish.
Both are retired. Patricia worked for the state of New Mexico as well as in the hotel and retail industry. Sammy is retired from the state. He worked with the state attorney general and the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and also served as chief public defender for New Mexico. He spent the last 20 years of his career as executive director for the New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority.
The couple had two children, Pavlo, who died in 2016, and Anna Quintana Sanchez. She and her husband have two children, Marcus and Darren.
To mark their anniversary, the Quintanas had planned a trip to Spain, which was postponed because of the pandemic.
The New Mexican’s 1971 bridal section celebrated the engaged couple with 28 black-and-white photos of them shopping at local Santa Fe merchants.
One photo showed them visiting Sears’ appliance department on Lincoln Avenue for a demonstration of the Sears Lady Kenmore washer and dryer.
“A sure way to make life more enjoyable,” read the ad copy.
Another photo shows Edward Gonzales helping Patricia try on a pair of Miss America-brand high heels at Kahn’s Shoe Store. The cutline for the ad read the Plaza store was “presided over by people who know shoes and how to fit them.”
Other photos showed the pair buying movie tickets at Commonwealth Theaters, which listed its venues as the Lensic, El Paseo and Pueblo Drive-in. They looked at a fastback sedan at Dick Hughes Volkswagen on Cordova Place. And at Kentucky Fried Chicken, “Trish gets the easiest cooking lesson of her life.”
The section showed Patricia looking at towels at TG&Y department store and cookware at Cartwright’s Hardware.
Few of the stores photographed in the eight-page wedding section are still in business in Santa Fe. Big Jo Lumber Co., Barton’s Flowers, Kentucky Fried Chicken and The New Mexican are the exceptions.
The Quintanas plan to have a quiet celebration for their anniversary, a barbecue with their grandchildren in Albuquerque.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.