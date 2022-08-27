William Frej's book Maya Ruins Revisited: In the Footsteps of Teobert Maler won one of two Best in Show honors last week at the Southwest Book Design and Production Awards gala sponsored by the New Mexico Book Association.
Philip Metcalf and Patricia Galagan's book Fire Ghosts won one of two Best-in-Show honors last week at the Southwest Book Design and Production Awards gala sponsored by the New Mexico Book Association.
William Frej's book Maya Ruins Revisited: In the Footsteps of Teobert Maler won one of two Best in Show honors last week at the Southwest Book Design and Production Awards gala sponsored by the New Mexico Book Association.
Courtesy photo
Philip Metcalf and Patricia Galagan's book Fire Ghosts won one of two Best-in-Show honors last week at the Southwest Book Design and Production Awards gala sponsored by the New Mexico Book Association.
Twelve contestants were honored in the Southwest Book Design and Production Awards last week at a gala sponsored by the New Mexico Book Association.
The event was held at Las Campanas. NMBA membership represents all aspects of publishing, including authors, editors, printers, illustrators, audio narrators and publicists.
“The Southwest Book Design and Production Awards have been presented by NMBA since 2010 to books that exemplify high standards in book design and production,” said NMBA President Jordan Jones. “The awards were started by the late Jim Mafchir, who, with a group of small publishers, founded the NMBA in 1994.”
Books published, designed or authored in the states of New Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas are eligible for the awards.
This year’s awards recognized creativity and quality in book design and production in 10 categories:
Trade Book, non-illustrated:Stargazer: A Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito Novel by Anne Hillerman (HarperCollins Publishers; Jarrod Taylor, designer; Sarah Stein, editor).
Trade Book, illustrated:The Nature of Lake Tahoe: A Photographic History, 1860–1960, by Peter Goin (University of New Mexico Press; Felicia Cedillos, designer; Elise McHugh, editor).
Art and Photography:Maya Ruins Revisited: In the Footsteps of Teobert Maler, by William Frej (Peyton Wright Gallery Press; William Frej, photographer; David Skolkin, designer; Elizabeth C. Hadas, editor); and Fire Ghosts by Philip Metcalf and Patricia Galagan (George F. Thompson publishing; Philip Metcalf and Patricia Galagan, photographers; David Skolkin, designer; Joanna Hurley, editor).
Guides:Hiking Trails in the Valles Caldera National Preserve, by Coco Rae (University of New Mexico Press; Felicia Cedillos, designer; Stephen Hull, editor); and The Mexican Chile Pepper Cookbook: The Soul of Mexican Home Cooking, by Dave DeWitt and José C. Marmolejo (University of New Mexico Press; Mindy Basinger Hill, designer; Stephen Hull, editor).
Poetry:Walking Uphill at Noon: Poems by Jon Kelly Yenser (University of New Mexico Press; Mindy Basinger Hill, designer; Elsie McHugh, editor)
Children:Albuquerque Gerdy by Sandi Wright (Art Academy de los Niños; Jared Gann, designer; Paula Lozar, editor); and Playful Prairie Dogs by Neecy Twinem (Roman & Littlefield/Muddy Boots; Neecy Twinem, designer).
Body, Mind, Spirit:Whispers in Sound: A Profound Healing Journey through Sacred Vibrations and Meditations by Laura Penn Gallerstein (Sedona Sacred Sounds Press; Diane Rigoli, cover design; Janise Witt, cover photography; Arlene Matthews and Jeff Braucher, editors).
LGBTQ:Ashes to Ink: A Memoir by Lisa Lucca (JuJu House Publishing; Lisa Lucca, cover design; John Edgar Harris, interior design; Magdalena Bartkowska, copy editor).
Memoir:What Cannot Be Undone: True Stories of a Life in Medicine by Walter M. Robinson (University of New Mexico Press; Mindy Basinger Hill, designer; Elise McHugh, editor).
The Jim Mafchir Best-in-Show award went to two titles:
Maya Ruins Revisited: In the Footsteps of Teobert Maler by William Frej.
Fire Ghosts by Philip Metcalf and Patricia Galagan.