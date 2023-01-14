The theme of health and connection are at the fore as the year begins. May these suggestions inspire you to reconnect with your body and buddies.
Question: After a month of parties and dinners over the holidays, I am jumping on the “dry January” bandwagon to abstain from drinking and plan to go even longer into spring.
But I have a very active social life that often includes happy hours. It’s part of our after-work office culture, and it’s not uncommon to make professional connections in that atmosphere. I don’t want to miss out on that and want to stick to my goal.
How do I explain this to my drink-loving peers? — Catherine, Santa Fe
Answer: In a nutshell, you don’t have to explain anything. If you’re not keen to draw attention to it, order your own nonalcoholic drinks at the bar, such as sparkling water or soda, and ask to have them served in a glass.
Alternatively, try some of the many creative “mocktails” that mixologists are whipping up. It’s quite the trend, and you’ll find a lot of flavorful concoctions that are so satisfying you won’t feel like you’re missing out.
If you’re craving the flavor of wine and beer, there are numerous nonalcoholic counterparts you can even order by the case for home delivery.
Do you need support in your journey? It’s acceptable to tell your friends you are on a health kick and would appreciate not being verbally tempted. One of your friends or co-workers may even join you by abstaining for the same timeline.
Do avoid proselytizing about the virtues of giving up alcohol, as this journey is solely about you. If you make a big production about it every time you go out, it can make your peers feel guilty about drinking around you and, worse, they might not want to include you.
When offered a wine list or alcoholic drink, make no fuss and simply say, “No thank you” or “I’ll have a cranberry and club,” or whatever whets your whistle.
If the temptation to order a drink and join in the fun feels strong, you may decide to socialize with friends in other ways, such as a Saturday morning hike or Sunday coffee dates. Those choosing to imbibe have an obligation to respect your wishes and to accommodate you when you are invited into their homes.
The well-stocked bar includes plenty of nonalcoholic offerings such as flavored extracts and sparkling waters, juice and soda. Good for you for putting your mind and body first. May you be clear headed and have a spring in your step.
Question: I regularly keep up with my long-distance friendships and even some local ones via text. But I’m finding it’s not enough. I miss their faces and the energy I get from hearing their voices. Everyone is so busy these days and voicemails are rarely checked. How do I reconnect in a more personal way? — Chelsea, Asheville, N.C.
Answer: I can relate to this conundrum. Extended periods of time can go by without meaningful contact, a problem exacerbated by COVID-19, but I’m trying to be more intentional in the new year by making myself available and inviting more opportunities for human contact.
Rather than feel I owe someone a call, I view it as an opportunity to give and receive support, inspiration and love. Relationships only thrive when we put some work into them. They need to be exercised just as our bodies do to remain healthy and vibrant. Studies show that social engagement is healthy for the brain and long-term aging. This cannot be achieved by text alone.
In a recent story in TheNew York Times on happiness, the suggestion of an eight-minute phone call might be what you are looking for. The idea is that you reach out to a friend via text or simply phone asking if they are available for eight minutes, not too short, not too long. This middle ground allows for friends to get right down to business, ask specific questions and be very deliberate about content.
Having a time limit offers a “hard out,” and hopefully you’ll make plans at the end of the call for the next one.
Hearing a loved one’s voice is powerful and calming, with residual effects lasting hours and even days.
An alternative to the phone call is a FaceTime or video call, in which you see your friend, their expressions and surroundings.
For the local friends, invite them for tea or drinks. We all seem to have time to wait in line for a coffee — why not do it with a friend? And never underestimate the spontaneous meeting. Sometimes a last-minute invite yields more results than trying to find a slot on the calendar.
In the end, we all feel there is never enough time in the day. But in the time it takes to unload the dishwasher, surf social media or read this article, you can pick up the phone instead. It’s a small commitment with big rewards.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.