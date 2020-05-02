The New Mexican

The Santa Fe Community Foundation has awarded three new grants totaling $145,000 to help local nonprofits address income security amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A $70,000 grant was awarded to Homewise to support an overall $140,000 program to assist homeowners with mortgage payments to avoid foreclosures, the foundation announced in a news release.

The funding will aid homeowners in Santa Fe, Rio Arriba, San Miguel and Mora counties.

A $50,000 grant was awarded to The Life Link to provide financial assistance to renters in those four counties who may be unable to pay their rent.

A $25,000 grant was awarded to the nonprofit arm of the New Mexico Restaurant Association to support its Serving NM Fund, which provides one-time $200 payments to displaced restaurant workers.

The Los Alamos Community Foundation also announced grant awards to help nonprofits that have been affected by the pandemic.

The foundation awarded a total of $29,300 to the following 20 regional nonprofits:

u Barrios Unido

u Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region

u Breath of My Heart Birthplace

u Coro de Camara

u Española YMCA Teen Center

u Española Valley Fiber Arts Center Family Learning Center

u Habitat for Humanity of Española Valley & Los Alamos

u Inside Out

u Las Cumbres Community Services

u Los Alamos Makers

u Los Alamos Visiting Nurse Service

u Luciente

u Moving Arts Española

u Northern Youth Project

u Self Help

u Ponderosa Montessori School

u Rio Arriba Adult Literacy Program

u SuperHealth

u The Family YMCA

