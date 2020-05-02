The New Mexican
The Santa Fe Community Foundation has awarded three new grants totaling $145,000 to help local nonprofits address income security amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A $70,000 grant was awarded to Homewise to support an overall $140,000 program to assist homeowners with mortgage payments to avoid foreclosures, the foundation announced in a news release.
The funding will aid homeowners in Santa Fe, Rio Arriba, San Miguel and Mora counties.
A $50,000 grant was awarded to The Life Link to provide financial assistance to renters in those four counties who may be unable to pay their rent.
A $25,000 grant was awarded to the nonprofit arm of the New Mexico Restaurant Association to support its Serving NM Fund, which provides one-time $200 payments to displaced restaurant workers.
The Los Alamos Community Foundation also announced grant awards to help nonprofits that have been affected by the pandemic.
The foundation awarded a total of $29,300 to the following 20 regional nonprofits:
u Barrios Unido
u Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region
u Breath of My Heart Birthplace
u Coro de Camara
u Española YMCA Teen Center
u Española Valley Fiber Arts Center Family Learning Center
u Habitat for Humanity of Española Valley & Los Alamos
u Inside Out
u Las Cumbres Community Services
u Los Alamos Makers
u Los Alamos Visiting Nurse Service
u Luciente
u Moving Arts Española
u Northern Youth Project
u Self Help
u Ponderosa Montessori School
u Rio Arriba Adult Literacy Program
u SuperHealth
u The Family YMCA
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.