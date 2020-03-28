Coloring book contest launched by state police
The New Mexico State Police has started a coloring book drawing contest to provide a creative activity for kids.
The contests asks children to draw and color a picture of what they imagine when thinking of the state police. Kids of all ages can submit drawings and prizes will be given out for the best pictures. Some of the artwork will also be featured in an upcoming state police coloring book.
Submissions can be sent to Public.relations@state.nm.us or mailed to New Mexico State Police, Attn: Community Engagement, 2501 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107, and should include the child's name, grade, school and phone number (none of which will be made public).
The deadline for submissions is April 17 at 5 p.m.
