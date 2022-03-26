Finding the perfect housesitter has been a yearslong process for my family. There have been many attempts that included tomato sauce spilled on our living room chairs, the fire department called twice by the alarm company because of burned pots and chair legs chewed up when I let a sitter bring her puppy.
Equally frustrating, our dog bit a sitter and the refrigerator died.
Ideally, the goal is to create a long-term relationship with your sitter so that you only have to do the orientation once. We finally got to that place with beloved Stella, who, while quite young, was the perfect match of responsible and sweet with our pups. Now she is set to graduate from high school and leave town to attend a university. We aren’t sure if our tears are from pride or having to start the search all over again.
Chew on these house- and pet-sitting tips for a successful experience:
For the hosts
- Word-of-mouth recommendations are ideal, especially from good friends who have vetted the sitter. In the absence of that, always check referrals.
- An in-person or online interview is helpful to see if it is a good fit for both parties and, of course, the pet. Even better, invite the potential sitter to go for a walk with you and the dog or sit on the sofa with your kitty. This gives you a chance to get a gut feeling and for sitter and pet to develop a relationship.
- Establish how important your furry or feathered friend is to you and that they are part of the family and that it is important that the sitter feel comfortable with your pet and the tasks assigned. Seeing how you treat your pets illustrates the joy you have for them and the tone you wish to set. Finding a sitter with similar values establishes trust and mutual respect.
- Agree on the tasks, schedule and fees before committing to one another. Asking the sitter to take on more work after you’ve departed means renegotiating the rate depending on the scope.
- A walk-through orientation backed up by an instruction manual cements the checklist and allows for the sitter to ask more detailed questions. My manual includes information about the pets and the house (e.g. bathroom routines to tricky TV remotes).
- Create a welcoming environment by tidying up the home and the guest quarters for your sitter’s arrival. Leaving a bottle of wine or a museum pass is a warm gesture.
- An introduction to a neighbor or a friend gives the sitter a local contact in case of an emergency.
- A locked closet or room ensures your valuables or items you do not want used are protected. Do let the sitter know if there are certain appliances or special things off limits. Tuck away any sentimental mugs or well-loved pots and pans.
- Establish what your guest policy is. Security cameras may alert you when someone is coming and going, and you can share that with the sitter just as many short-term vacation rentals do. This serves as both a warning and reassurance that your sitter has an extra layer of security. Update your homeowners insurance and personal articles policy before each departure. Fire season is upon us, and you can’t expect a housesitter to grab a treasure chest while saving your pets.
- Point out what the sitter may or may not eat. Clear a space in the refrigerator and pantry for the sitter’s provisions.
- Establish a “lost pet” plan. Accidents happen, and there must be a level of comfort established so that your sitter can contact you right away and feel supported and guided through a step-by-step process. The advance plan includes making sure your pet has a collar with current tags, is chipped and all registries are updated. It’s helpful to have recent photos of your pet ready for posters or to email out to the various online forums. Double check your property’s fencing, if applicable, before you go away.
For the sitters
- Be clear about your fees, abilities and boundaries before you accept the gig. A host’s requests to take on more than the original job may require renegotiating the fee. It’s always appropriate to say you are not comfortable taking on additional work.
- Inquire about a dog’s behavior and any history of aggression. Will the dog behave differently without the family present, especially if you arrive after the hosts have departed?
- Inquire about what foods can or cannot be eaten. Typically, perishable items such as fruit and vegetables along with staples like salt, pepper and oil are appropriate to have. Replace what you do use if it has made a dent, such as detergents, flour and olive oil. Avoid the liquor. You cannot replace a bottle of Opus One with Trader Joe’s “two-buck Chuck.”
- Ask what household items cannot be used (e.g. specific appliances or exercise equipment). This shows you have attention to detail and respect their home. Obviously, there’s no snooping inside drawers and closets, and be discreet when discussing the family or the home with others.
- Ask the sitters about the guest policy.
- Establish the departure-day plan in advance, such as pulling sheets and taking out the trash. Tidy the house to the level, if not better, than the day you arrived.
- Buying a few provisions for the hosts’ return, especially if they’ve been away for a long time or have a late arrival, is a nice touch. My own sitter, a high school student, always leaves fresh flowers and a note.
It’s an intimate experience inviting a stranger to sleep in your home and bond with your pet family. Thorough advance planning creates a win-win situation for both humans and pets leaving the host to travel worry-free and for sitter and critter to share a “fur-abulous” time.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.