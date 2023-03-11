Twelve years ago, I wrote a column about my brother, Jamie, beginning an internship in New York City. He rented an apartment, mapped out his subway route and was seemingly prepared for this milestone journey into his business career.
Until he put on the suit he’d had since high school.
Some final growth spurts combined with an “all-you-can-drink” mentality at turning 21 made the gray wool suit fit more like a glove, an image he did not want to project on his first day in the working world.
In the years that have passed, Jamie has attended the Peace Corps, where he met his future bride, and graduate school, earning a double master’s. Now he has embarked on his latest venture, as a management consultant in the heart of Washington, D.C.
It’s been years since he has worked in an office setting. I reached out to him to see if the wardrobe staples he wore then have changed.
While he did wear a proper-fitting suit and tie every day during his 20-something internship, now that he has a very grown-up job, he’s actually dressing down, reserving the coat and tie for meetings with clients.
Unless you’re in government, business casual appears to be the norm there and many places. While he prefers Eddie Bauer, he did express that there are staple items that men, and boys and teens, need to have ready for a variety of engagements. And these days, one must always be ready for an online meeting, dressing from the waist up!
While it can be hard to stay up with the trends, classics never go out of style, complement most body types and provide a foundation in which to expand from.
Every man needs to have staple items in his wardrobe to be ready at a moment’s notice to interview for a job, attend a funeral or crash a wedding.
Look sharp in a pinch with the following go-to classics when it comes to dressing for the occasion. Kim Johnson Gross of Chic Simple Ltd. recommends these men’s wardrobe essentials:
- A suit (navy or gray): Even if you only need a suit a couple of times a year, you’re glad to have it on hand when those occasions arise. Navy or gray suits are classic and neutral and can be dressed up or down. You can even wear the blazer with khakis or jeans. This is an item worth spending some money on.
- Black shoes and belt: These can be worn with khakis, jeans and your suit. This is an essential combo. Before buying brown, get black. I think you will find you get more mileage out of them, especially when attending more formal or evening functions.
- White dress shirt (good for day and night occasions): They look good on just about everybody. They’re sharp looking and versatile.
- Solid tie: Solid ties are easy and versatile. If solid isn’t your thing, try a classic diagonal stripe. Having a few tie patterns on hand will ensure you are prepared for interviews, weddings and evening events.
- Blue sports coat: A sports coat is good year-round and easily coordinates with khakis and other items. Many people remark on how smart my husband looks in it even when paired with shorts and Birkenstocks.
- Khakis and jeans: No explanation necessary here. Jeans are a staple of the American wardrobe. Khakis are the same. Aim to have at least one pair of dark-washed jeans without holes and a pressed pair of khakis at the ready.
- Overcoat: An overcoat comes in three-quarter length or car-coat length. This item really finishes an outfit and can be worn with everything, including jeans.
- Casual collared shirt: A casual shirt such as a polo or button down is a must-have to wear with jeans or other casual pants.
- Formalwear varies regionally and culturally. In the Southwest, never underestimate a crisp pair of Wranglers, cowboy boots and a hat.
Quality-made pieces will last years, even decades, as long as you take good care of them. My husband’s wardrobe is a testament to that with racks of what might be considered vintage yet timeless looks.
While you can buy the majority of these items from local and chain stores, invest in a suit from an established men’s store that can assist with finding the proper fit for your body type.
Classic looks are timeless, but waistlines are not, so find yourself a good tailor before spending money on a new pair of pants. Clean and pressed clothes make a strong statement, but if doing laundry is not in your skill set, use a dry cleaner or laundry service to keep you looking crisp. I’m a big fan of no-iron cotton shirts because they come out of the dryer ready to wear.
Another tip that helps dress up an outfit is to tuck your shirts in. Even on a casual Friday, a tucked-in polo shirt looks smart and pulls your outfit together.
When it comes to boys and teens, a sports blazer, white or blue button down, crisp khakis and dress shoes — not sneakers — are helpful for special occasions. Years may go by without wearing a suit, so save that purchase (or borrow one) when the need arises.
“Be yourself, everybody else is already taken,” said Oscar Wilde.
Classic styles need not be boring. Many designers make updated versions of the classics. Wear what grabs you by shopping for pieces that reflect your individuality like bolo ties, a bright sweater vest or fun socks for a pop of color. It’s important to feel confident in what you’re wearing while also showing an awareness and respect for the occasion.
Formalities have relaxed in the workplace. While my brother’s email signature and business card read “Jamison,” he likes using the “but you can call me Jamie” line to build up a relationship. And just like manners and a classic wardrobe, a little polish on the outside gives way to warmth and comfort.