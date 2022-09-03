The New Mexico Grown Coalition, a network of public institutions, nonprofits and community-based organizations and individuals working together to strengthen community food systems across the state, has announced the winners of this year’s Golden Chile Awards.
The coalition will honor 28 award winners during a virtual awards ceremony Sept. 14.
The Golden Chile Award Program is a four-tiered recognition program – Seed, Sprout, Blossom and Golden Chile — designed to acknowledge all levels of involvement in New Mexico’s local food movement. Area winners include the following:
Blossom (program is reaching maturity):
Rio Arriba County Senior Program in Chama, Tierra Amarilla, El Rito, Coyote, Dixon, Española, Alcalde, Chimayó and Truchas.
Sprout (program is growing strong):
City of Las Vegas Senior Center Programs in Las Vegas, Pecos and San Miguel County.
Seed (program has potential):
Holy Cross Catholic School in Santa Cruz.
Las Vegas City Schools.
Santo Domingo Senior Center in Santo Domingo Pueblo.
West Las Vegas School District.
Education standouts
Over the summer, the following Pecos teens were named All-American Cheerleaders: Kristina Ragland, Lauren Vigil, Daniella Chavez, Natalia Montoya and Linda Sanchez.
As a result of their hard work and dedication to cheer, they have been invited to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
They are working to raise $21,000 to pay for the trip.
• • •
Santa Fe Striders have announced the three winners of their 2022 scholarships for cross country and track scholar athletes, totaling $5,000. The scholarships are supported by the Corrida de los Locos race and other fundraising efforts. Following are the recipients:
Josette Gurule, a graduate of the Academy for Technology and the Classics. She will be attending Trinity University, where she will major in pre-med and compete for the cross country and track teams. Josette was a four-year captain of the cross country and track distance teams at ATC. She also was a 2022 cross country state champion and a Governor’s STEM Challenge Winner. Josette wrote an award-winning essay for the Veterans of Foreign Wars on why there isn’t more female political representation in our country.
Ryan Aldaz, a graduate of Los Alamos High School. Ryan will be attending New Mexico State University to major in mechanical engineering. Ryan has volunteered for several community service programs and is a member of the National Honors Society, Student Council and Student Leadership Class.
Lucas Tiede, a graduate of Pojoaque Valley High School. Lucas will be attending New Mexico State University to major in computer science and minor in environmental science. He was captain of the cross-country team during his senior year and finished first in his class with a 4.25 GPA. He has been a member of the National Honor Society and is an Emerald Scholar. Lucas gives a great deal of his time to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte and has been an award-winning member.