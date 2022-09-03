cheerleaders

Pecos teens chosen as All-American Cheerleaders are raising funds to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

 Courtesy photo

Faces & places

The New Mexico Grown Coalition, a network of public institutions, nonprofits and community-based organizations and individuals working together to strengthen community food systems across the state, has announced the winners of this year’s Golden Chile Awards.

The coalition will honor 28 award winners during a virtual awards ceremony Sept. 14.

Popular in the Community