Claudia Marie Noedel has graduated with honors from Regis University's Loretto Heights School of Nursing in Denver.
Noedel earned her bachelor's degree in nursing May 1 and has accepted a position as a registered nurse in the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Presbyterian St. Luke Medical Center in Denver.
She is a 2018 graduate of St. Michael's High School and the daughter of Ron and Carmen Noedel.
• • •
More than two dozen high school juniors from the area were named as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program for their success on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
To become a finalist, the more than 16,000 semifinalists must submit a detailed scholarship application. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from the list of finalists. Following are the semifinalists from Northern New Mexico.
Santa Fe
Academy for Technology and the Classics: Jonathan Sheffer
Mandela International Magnet School: Solomon Ehlers
Santa Fe High School: Everest Gessler
Santa Fe Preparatory School: Katherine Bair, Jacob Entwisle, Fionnuala Moore, Max Shapiro, Alexandra Walpin
Las Vegas, N.M.
United World College: Beatrice Stern
Home school: Mary Couture
Los Alamos High School: Jack Ammerman, Charles Cai, Madelyn Crotzer, William Dale, Sonja Ebey, Philippa Fung, Isaac Gao, Quinton Geller, Brian Han, Violet Henderson, Yunseo Kim, Alexander Livescu, Ming-Yuan Lo, Yeanwoo Park, Rebeca Rocha, Sevanna Swanson, Pavel Trudolyubov, Samuel Wescott