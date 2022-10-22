The Rev. Lucas Michael Grubbs will be installed as rector at 2 p.m Nov. 5 at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church.

Grubbs comes to Santa Fe from Juneau, Alaska, and has served as a priest in Connecticut, Idaho and Colorado. A native of Lewiston, Idaho, he was trained for the ministry at Yale Divinity School in New Haven, Conn.

A graduate of the University of Idaho with a bachelor's degree in Spanish, Grubbs served an internship in Madrid, Spain, and has been a frequent visitor to Northern New Mexico for many years prior to joining St. Bede’s.

