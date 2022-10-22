The Rev. Lucas Michael Grubbs will be installed as rector at 2 p.m Nov. 5 at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church.
Grubbs comes to Santa Fe from Juneau, Alaska, and has served as a priest in Connecticut, Idaho and Colorado. A native of Lewiston, Idaho, he was trained for the ministry at Yale Divinity School in New Haven, Conn.
A graduate of the University of Idaho with a bachelor's degree in Spanish, Grubbs served an internship in Madrid, Spain, and has been a frequent visitor to Northern New Mexico for many years prior to joining St. Bede’s.
He also holds advanced training in liturgical studies from Yale Institute of Sacred Music and loves hiking with his wife, Sara, and dogs in the mountains around Santa Fe.
The Rev. Michael Hunn, bishop of the Diocese of the Rio Grande, will be officiating Nov. 5 and will celebrate a special confirmation liturgy at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at St. Bede’s.
Grubbs succeeds the Rev. M. Catherine Volland upon her retirement in 2021, and will serve both St. Bede’s Spanish-speaking members and the parish at large. St. Bede’s is a welcoming Christian family with multiple local ministries serving Santa Fe’s diverse community.
• • •
United Way of Northern New Mexico has announced its new Rio Arriba County impact director, Lisa Salazar.
As a native of Northern New Mexico, she joins United Way with experience in the STEM field and outreach programs serving youth in the region.
Salazar has always been an advocate for the health and education of the community and having worked previously as a microbiologist for the New Mexico Department of Health, she brings working knowledge and experience with population epidemiology and health care challenges in rural communities.
As an advocate for STEM outreach, Salazar has organized youth programs, including science experiments in after-school programs. She has also mentored high school students in summer research internships, creating pathways into future careers in STEM fields.
As the Rio Arriba impact director, Salazar will be able to use her experience to create a more dynamic Live United internship program and work with rural libraries, regional teen centers, youth mentorship programs and after-school tutoring programs to advance STEM learning opportunities for Northern New Mexico students.