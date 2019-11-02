Celebrations, Nov. 3, 2019

Faces & places
The Santa Fe Community Foundation has awarded over $320,000 to 31 nonprofits that focus on Cultural vibrancy and well-being, with grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.
Grantees in the area of health and well-being include:
Bag ‘N’ Hand Food Pantry, Bernal Community Center, Bienvenidos Outreach, Breath of My Heart Birth Place, Comedor de San Pascual, Coming Home Connection, Cooking With Kids, Dixon Community Fire Department, Feeding Santa Fe, Gerard’s House, Interfaith Community Shelter Group, LifeLink, McCurdy Ministries, Mora Valley Community Health Services, New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Presbyterian Medical Services, Self Help, Solace Crisis Treatment Center, Southwestern College, St. Elizabeth Shelters and Villages of Santa Fe.
Grantees in the area of cultural vibrancy include:
ARTsmart, El Rancho de Las Golondrinas, El Rito Public Library, Española Valley Fiber Arts Center, New Mexico Black History Organizing Committee, New Mexico Office of Archaeological Studies, Ohkay Owingeh Housing Authority, Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, Santa Fe Community Orchestra and Teatro Paraguas.
Education standouts
Ryan Toledo of Jemez Pueblo, a second-year medical student at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences; Marlinda Haudley of the Navajo Nation, a second-year graduate student in public health at North Dakota State University; and Andrea Kelsch of the Mandan Hidatsa & Arikara Nation in North Dakota, a senior with a double major in medical lab sciences and pathology at the University of North Dakota, were honored with the 2019 Alan J. Allery Awards recently at the 17th Annual American Indian Health Research Conference. The awards honor outstanding American Indian graduate and undergraduate student health researchers.
Toledo received the Alan J. Allery Professional award. Dr. Carmen Priolo, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, nominated Toledo for his research focusing on analyzing transcriptional and mass spectrometry data to observe changes in the tuberous sclerosis glycome.
Toledo plans to practice medicine in American Indian communities.
Haudley received the Alan J. Allery Graduate award. She was nominated for her practicum research that focused on the benefits of preventative oral health services for disparate populations in North Dakota, including American Indian/Alaska Natives.
Kelsch received the Alan J. Allery Undergraduate award. She was nominated for her research examining changes in the brains of mice because of food allergens.
• • •
Vic Wiener, a Santa Fe native, will receive the Outstanding Senior Law School Student Award from the Oklahoma Bar Association at its 115th Annual Meeting this week at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. Wiener, who uses the pronoun “they,” is among 21 recipients from across Oklahoma to be honored during the three-day event.
Wiener is a third-year student at the Tulsa University College of Law. Wiener is editor-in-chief of the Tulsa Law Review; secretary of immLaw, the immigration law student society; and the former president of OutLaws, the LGBTQ-plus student association. They have twice traveled with immLaw to Texas for a week to provide pro bono legal services to immigrants seeking asylum. Additionally, as president of OutLaws, Wiener worked with a local attorney to provide a name change clinic for Tulsa’s transgender community, a service OutLaws hopes to continue.
Before law school, Wiener worked at Youth Services of Tulsa for five years. They spent a year of that time working with youth who were homeless and spent four years as the program coordinator for the LGBTQ program. Their passion for youth rights inspired them to attend law school and led to summer clerkships with two of the nation’s top juvenile law organizations: the National Center for Youth Law in Washington, D.C., and the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia.
• • •
The Santa Fe Community Foundation has announced six new members of its board of directors: Sue Coliton, Javier Gonzales, Dolly Naranjo Neikrug, Dolores Overton, Patricia Rosenberg and Marcos Zubio.
Coliton is a national consultant to philanthropists, foundations and nonprofits and most recently was the past vice president of the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation. She has also served on the boards of the Washington State Arts Commission, the Seattle Public Library and Philanthropy Northwest.
Gonzales, a Santa Fe native, works with Descartes Labs and was mayor of Santa Fe from 2014-18. He is also a past member of the Board of Regents at New Mexico Highlands University and New Mexico State University.
Naranjo Neikrug, a Santa Clara native, is the past principal of the San Ildefonso Day School and of the Santa Clara Day School. Her community activities include board service for the Northern New Mexico Children’s Choir, Santa Fe 4-H and the United Way of Santa Fe County. She currently serves on the Board of Regents of the New Mexico Museum and the Board of Trustees for the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian.
Overton has an extensive financial background in banking and accounting as a senior vice president at First National 1870 and is a current or former board member of the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation, the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi and Girls Inc. of Santa Fe.
Rosenberg was a longtime management consultant to the financial industry; her philanthropic work includes service on the boards of the Association House of Chicago, the Chicago Arthritis Foundation and United Way.
Zubia is a Santa Fe native and local real estate professional with JAM Real Estate Experts at Keller Williams and is also the board president of Esperanza Shelter. In 2017, he was recognized as one of the Santa Fe New Mexican’s 10 Who Made a Difference.
• • •
Luna Community College is welcoming Kenneth Patterson, as the college’s new vice president for instruction and student services.
Patterson will oversee student service functions ranging from admissions to financial aid to campus life, counseling and career services.
A native of Alabama, Patterson has most recently worked with the Institute for Higher Education Policy and The Lumina Foundation while serving as a faculty member and assessment coordinator for Miles College in Birmingham, Ala. He is an independent consultant in higher education and adult learning who also designs online course delivery. He also has worked with the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Ala.
• • •
As part of an Andrew W. Mellon Foundation grant announced in January, the Institute of American Indian Arts welcomes its first IAIA Scholarly Fellow, Laura Marshall Clark.
Marshall Clark is an enrolled citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. She’s a scholar, published author, editor, independent curator and Native business owner. She currently manages all aspects of the Visual Voices: Contemporary Chickasaw Art touring exhibition, now showing at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Arts.
Her scholarly research and writing align with projects of her management consulting company, WildHorse Consulting LLC, serving Native American fine arts, education, tribal initiatives, and businesses.
• • •
The Institute of American Indian Arts has appointed Danyelle Means (Oglala Lakota) director of institutional advancement. Additionally, she was named executive director of the IAIA Foundation. She started at IAIA in March as the interim director of institutional advancement.
• • •
Abigail Sharpless of Santa Fe is one of more than 1,000 Youngstown State University students awarded first-year Scholarships of Excellence this fall. A St. Michael’s High High School graduate who is studying forensic science at YSU, Sharpless was awarded a President’s Scholarship. She also received Honors, Provost and Housing scholarships from the University.
