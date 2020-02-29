Faces & places
The Life Center Foundation recently presented its $10,000 Leadership Award to May Center for Learning during a ceremony at the governor’s mansion.
The foundation also announced that thanks to increasing community support and awareness, its board has decided to double the 2021 Leadership Award to $20,000.
• • •
The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center has received a $40,000 grant from the Dume Wolverine Foundation to support the Bob Chavez Scholarship for the Arts. This scholarship is named in honor of Manuel “Bob” Chavez of Cochiti Pueblo, who dedicated 50 years as a volunteer teaching art at St. Catherine Indian School. The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center offers up to four $2,500 scholarships each year to graduating high school seniors and recent graduates who are pursuing visual arts in higher education.
• • •
The New Mexico Tourism Commission has named La Fonda on the Plaza Board Chairwoman Jennifer Kimball as its new chairwoman. Kimball has served on the commission as an at-large commissioner for the past seven years.
Jennifer Kimball, a native of Dallas, with undergraduate and law degrees from Southern Methodist University, has called Santa Fe her home for more than 30 years.
She has chaired the board of La Fonda since 2007. Kimball also is involved with many Santa Fe nonprofits and is a 2012 graduate of Leadership New Mexico. She is the vice chairwoman of the board of the International Folk Art Alliance and has served on the boards of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, the Santa Fe Botanical Garden and the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts. Kimball was recognized as a woman of influence by the New Mexico Business Weekly in 2011.
• • •
The national, nonprofit School Nutrition Association has awarded Laurie Allocca, nutrition services manager at New Mexico School for the Deaf in Santa Fe, the 2020 Josephine Martin National Policy Fellow scholarship. The scholarship provides up to $3,000 to cover travel expenses to the association’s 48th Legislative Action Conference in Washington, D.C., this month.
Allocca will join 900 fellow child nutrition professionals and take part in discussions with members of Congress on school meal programs and children’s health.
Allocca became a member of the association in 2014 and has held the positions of health and nutrition coordinator, health educator for the New Mexico Public Education Department and Students Health Advisory Committee chairwoman and has most recently been appointed as the New Mexico SNA resolutions and bylaws chairwoman.
