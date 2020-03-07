Education standouts
Three Santa Fe students graduated in December from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo.: Danielle Hena, Sierra Padilla and Kyle Romero.
The following local students were named to the Dean's List at Fort Lewis College for the fall 2019 semester: Rebecca Hix of Edgewood, and Meaghan Lee and Christina Stanton of Santa Fe.
• • •
Thomas Naylor of Santa Fe, a political science major at Tulane University in New Orleans, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
• • •
Angus Guider of Los Alamos, who is in the mechanical engineering program at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., made the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester.
• • •
New Mexico Highlands University biology graduate Erica Herrera will follow her dreams to medical school at Rocky Vista College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colo., in July. Herrera, a Las Vegas, N.M., native, graduated cum laude from Highlands in May 2019.
