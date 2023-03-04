Gloria Serrano, left, a student at St. Michael’s High School, recently participated in Research@Tech Day at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, an opportunity for prospective students to explore the school’s academic life. Gloria is hoping to study chemistry, biology and chemical engineering at New Mexico Tech. Her mother, Angelica Serrano, right, is a New Mexico Tech alum with a degree in electrical engineering. “It’s a great school,” Angelica Serrano said. “I’m interested in finding out what she thinks of it.”
The New Mexico Foundation announced the recent election of Rosemary Romero as the chairwoman of the board. Romero has served on the board since 2019.
Romero is a consultant with a long career in New Mexico, focusing on mediation, facilitation and natural resource planning. She served as Santa Fe city councilor from 2008-12.
She also served as the president of Western Network, a nonprofit organization focusing on natural resource conflict resolution and community planning.
In addition, Romero has served on three national boards, including the Association for Conflict Resolution, the Society for Professionals in Dispute Resolution and the Pinchot Institute. She has also served on local boards, including Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp., Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, United Way Santa Fe County, New Mexico Early Childhood Partnership, Santa Fe Conservation Trust, Rancho de las Golondrinas, New Mexico Farmers Marketing Association, La Montanita Food Co-op, Leadership Santa Fe and Tierra Community Corp.
Education standouts
Hannah Clegg of Los Alamos and Casey Lakatos of Santa Fe were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.
• • •
Harrison Browning of Santa Fe was named to the College of Charleston's fall 2022 Dean's List.
• • •
The following University of New Mexico students recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Marie Blackwell of Santa Fe, David Lopez Amaya of Las Vegas, N.M., Michael Machalinski of Santa Fe and Mareneo Santos of Santa Fe.
• • •
Mya Malone of Santa Fe was named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2022 semester.
• • •
Carmen Moses of Santa Fe has been named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., for the fall 2022 semester.
• • •
The following students were named to the Fort Lewis College's Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
Asjha Vigil-Martinez of Santa Fe.
Charolette Gonzales of Santa Fe.
Danielle Gonzales of Cañones.
Haylie Baca of Española.
Henry Poston of Los Alamos.
Sarah Kirkland of Los Alamos.
Several area residents recently graduated from Fort Lewis College.