Research@Tech Day at New Mexico Tech

Gloria Serrano, left, a student at St. Michael’s High School, recently participated in Research@Tech Day at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, an opportunity for prospective students to explore the school’s academic life. Gloria is hoping to study chemistry, biology and chemical engineering at New Mexico Tech. Her mother, Angelica Serrano, right, is a New Mexico Tech alum with a degree in electrical engineering. “It’s a great school,” Angelica Serrano said. “I’m interested in finding out what she thinks of it.”

 Courtesy photo

Faces & places

The New Mexico Foundation announced the recent election of Rosemary Romero as the chairwoman of the board. Romero has served on the board since 2019.

Romero is a consultant with a long career in New Mexico, focusing on mediation, facilitation and natural resource planning. She served as Santa Fe city councilor from 2008-12.