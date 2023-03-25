Mayor's cup

Seneca Yellowhorse, a student at Santa Fe Indian School, recently won the Santa Fe Mayor's Cup. He is shown with SFIS Superintendent Christie Abeyta and Mayor Alan Webber.

 Courtesy photo

Faces & places

New Mexico Press Women have announced the winners of the 2023 Zia Book Awards.

Alexandra Diaz of Santa Fe won in the teen category for her book Santiago’s Road Home, which portrays the plight of a young immigrant trying to reach the United States. Diaz is the daughter of Cuban refugees and has lived in Santa Fe since 1992. 