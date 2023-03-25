New Mexico Press Women have announced the winners of the 2023 Zia Book Awards.
Alexandra Diaz of Santa Fe won in the teen category for her book Santiago’s Road Home, which portrays the plight of a young immigrant trying to reach the United States. Diaz is the daughter of Cuban refugees and has lived in Santa Fe since 1992.
Jennifer Bohnhoff of Sandia Park won second place in the teen category for her historical fiction book When Duty Calls. It tells the story of New Mexico’s involvement in the Civil War, capturing the stories of two young men from opposing sides.
Sue Houser, a native New Mexican, was awarded first place in the children’s category for Amelia and the Magic Ponies, a fantasy about a carousel found in Peñasco and restored by Amelia’s grandfather.
Judith Torres, author of An Alphabet Pet Parade in Topsy-Turvy Town, Population 26 was awarded second place in the children’s category. The tale is based on the annual Pet Parade held in Torres’ hometown of Santa Fe.
Education standouts
Seneca Yellowhorse, a senior at Santa Fe Indian School, recently was awarded the Santa Fe Mayor's Cup by Mayor Alan Webber and SFIS Superintendent Christie Abeyta following a seven-week, citywide chess competition.
Maximilian Gore-Perez of The MASTERS Program took the silver medal in the first section, and Amare Kramer of Santa Fe Community College and Wyatt Yadzinski of Santa Fe Preparatory School tied for third place and received bronze medals.
In the second section, the gold medal went to Mandela International Magnet School student Cristiano Rivera, and the silver medal was shared by Tristen Martinez of New Mexico School for the Arts and Ryan Nieto of Santa Fe Indian School.
The third section saw Sol Torres of El Dorado Community School take the gold medal, while Ryder Scarola and Findley Johnston of Mandela took silver and bronze, respectively.
The Santa Fe Youth Chess Club meets every Wednesday evening in the Main Library downtown. Kids of all ages are welcome to join. The Mayor's Cup was established in 2014 as the top scholastic chess event in Santa Fe.
• • •
The Daniels Fund has announced its 2023 scholarship recipients. Among the 238 Daniels Scholars from four states in the region were 30 New Mexico high school seniors, including Brian Han of Los Alamos High School and Cheyenne Phillips of New Mexico Connections Academy.
Daniels Scholars receive up to $100,000 over four years toward their undergraduate degree, depending on financial need. They may use their scholarship at any accredited nonprofit college or university in the U.S.
• • •
Althea Foster of Santa Fe, a senior at Pomfret School in Connecticut, was named to the winter High Honors list.
• • •
Taeryn Mckinstry of Santa Fe has been named to the Champlain College President's List for the fall 2022 semester. Champlain College is in Burlington, Vt.
• • •
Carmen Moses of Santa Fe was elected to the Epsilon Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y.
• • •
The following area student were named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Tufts University in Medford, Mass.: