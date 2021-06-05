Education standouts
Del Norte Credit Union announced the Venessa Valerio Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Jessica Rodriguez, a nursing student at Northern New Mexico College. Rodriguez will receive $1,000 toward continuing her education within the nursing program.
• • •
Two area students at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., were named to the winter 2021 Dean's List:
- Xiara Uliano of Española
- Dannielle Clark of Los Alamos
Several area students also were named to the school's winter 2021 President's List:
- Lisa Teagler of Santa Fe
- Kimberley Cook of Santa Fe
- Jose Godinez of Española
- Victoria Emerson of Santa Fe
- Debra Roberts of Santa Fe
- Len Taylor of Santa Fe
- Sonia Suazo of Taos
• • •
Alyssa Mojica of Los Alamos graduated in may from South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.
