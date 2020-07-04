Faces and places
WaFd Bank New Mexico has announced it is donating $70,000 to organizations in the state that are supporting people impacted by COVID-19.
Organizations receiving funds from WaFd Bank through its Washington Federal Foundation for COVID-19 support include:
u $40,000 to DreamSpring, a nonprofit that increases access to credit, for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans throughout New Mexico.
u $10,000 to Esperanza Shelter, a domestic abuse agency serving Santa Fe and the Eight Northern Pueblos.
u $10,000 to Casa de Peragrinos, a food bank in Las Cruces.
u $10,000 to The Community Pantry, a food bank in McKinley County.
Del Norte Credit Union has helped secure a 5-to-1 matching grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas on behalf of Ponderosa Montessori Inc. in White Rock.
Del Norte had selected Ponderosa as a recipient of a $2,500 donation in April as part of Giving Tuesday Now, a worldwide giving event for nonprofits providing COVID-19-related relief. Ponderosa will receive an additional $12,500 from FHLB Dallas through the matching grant.
Ponderosa Montessori, established in 1967, was the only child care center that remained open in Los Alamos County during the state’s stay-at-home order, according to a news release.
Education standouts
Cassie Frank of Santa Fe recently graduated cum laude from DePaul University in Chicago with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
Frank, the daughter of Santa Fe Pens owner Neal Frank and Violet Santikos, is a 2016 graduate of St. Michael’s High School.
During college, Cassie Frank was a member of the Phi Mu sorority, holding an executive leadership position. She is planning to enroll in the Chicago Portfolio School, a one-year, intensive postgraduate program designed for the advertising industry. She plans to pursue a career in copywriting.
Del Norte Credit Union recently announced the Venessa Valerio Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to three nursing students attending Northern New Mexico College in Española. Each recipient will receive $1,040. The scholarship winners are Leah DeAguero of Española, Ella Leschnitzer of Los Alamos and Chicqueeta Whitaker of Washington, D.C.
Five local students were among more than 450 who graduated in a virtual ceremony recently from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo.: Evangeline Redsteer, Solomon Sindelar and Christina Stanton of Santa Fe; Kaitlyn Romero of Velarde; and Damon Young of Taos.
Annie Schulz of Santa Fe has earned a place on the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Furman University in Greenville, S.C. Schulz is the daughter of Margaret Lambe and Kenneth Schulz.
Two residents of Los Alamos recently graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City: Simon Redman, who majored in computer science, and Sarah Lott, who studied kinesiology.
Angus Guider of Los Alamos, who is in the mechanical engineering program at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.
Casey Lakatos of Santa Fe, a theater arts major at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.
