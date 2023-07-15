Faces & places

PNM Resources Foundation, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, has awarded $700,000 in grants to 44 nonprofits working in the areas of education, inclusion, the environment and community vitality. Among the recipients are the following area organizations:

  • Adelante Development Center Inc.
  • Animal Humane Association of New Mexico
  • Keres Children's Learning Center at Cochiti Pueblo
  • Lensic Performing Arts Center
  • Luna Community College Foundation, Las Vegas, N.M.
  • National Dance Institute of New Mexico
  • Reading Quest
  • Santa Fe Community Foundation
  • Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity
  • The Nature Conservancy of New Mexico
  • Wise Fool New Mexico

