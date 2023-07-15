Faces & places
PNM Resources Foundation, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, has awarded $700,000 in grants to 44 nonprofits working in the areas of education, inclusion, the environment and community vitality. Among the recipients are the following area organizations:
- Adelante Development Center Inc.
- Animal Humane Association of New Mexico
- Keres Children's Learning Center at Cochiti Pueblo
- Lensic Performing Arts Center
- Luna Community College Foundation, Las Vegas, N.M.
- National Dance Institute of New Mexico
- Reading Quest
- Santa Fe Community Foundation
- Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity
- The Nature Conservancy of New Mexico
- Wise Fool New Mexico
Education standouts
Diego Aragon, a graduate of Mora High School, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2027 on June 29, beginning six weeks of basic midshipman training during Plebe Summer for about 1,200 freshmen.
As the summer progresses, the new midshipmen rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft, according to a news release. Plebes also learn infantry drills and how to shoot 9 mm pistols and M-16 rifles.
Other daily training sessions involve moral, mental, physical and professional development and team-building skills. Activities include swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing, and obstacle, endurance and confidence courses.
• • •
Daniel Gonzales, a 2000 graduate of Santa Fe High School, received his doctorate in astrophysics from the University of California at San Diego.
Since graduating from high school, Gonzales joined the Marines, obtained his bachelor's degree and worked for the Department of the Navy.
Both his time in the Marines and working for the Navy took him around the globe.
After his service in the Marines, he took advantage of the GI Bill. He started out as a math major but was persuaded to look into astrophysics as an alternative major. He won a work-study scholarship from the Department of the Navy and worked for several years before returning to academics to earn his Ph.D.
He lives in La Jolla, Calif., with his wife, Justine, and two children Daniella and Isaac, but has secured a teaching position at the University of Maryland Baltimore County campus in the fall.
• • •
Colin Norton of Santa Fe recently earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
• • •
Sophia King of Santa Fe was named to the spring 2023 dean's list at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.
• • •
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has announced several local students were among 3,800 winners of scholarships financed by colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.
Beatrice E. Stern of Armand Hammer United World College in Montezuma, National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship
Solomon M. Ehlers of Santa Fe's Mandela International Magnet School, National Merit University of New Mexico Scholarship
Everest J. Gessler of Santa Fe High School, National Merit University of Arizona Scholarship
Jonathan V. Sheffer of Santa Fe's Academy for Technology and the Classics, National Merit University of Tulsa Scholarship
• • •
Houyem Abidi of Taos graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design and business administration from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
• • •
Amelia Beingessner-Chavez of Santa Fe was named to Western Carolina University's spring 2023 dean's list.
• • •
Elizabeth Olech of Edgewood earned Dean's List honors during the spring 2023 semester at Hollins University in Roanoke, Va.
• • •
Mila Mancuso of Santa Fe earned dean's list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Emerson College.
• • •
Three Los Alamos students recently earned degrees at Georgia Institute of Technology: Meghan Benda, Lisa Hughey and Dima Tretiak.
• • •
Oscar Loya of Santa Fe graduated from Lawrence University in Wisconsin.
• • •
Several area students have made the scholastic honor roll for spring 2023 at Oregon State University:
- Christopher D. Kill of Edgewood
- Randy L. Hesser of Jemez Springs
- Marie K. Lee of Los Alamos
- Liam S. Densmore of Santa Fe
- Tess E. Ellis of Santa Fe
- Nu L. Lee of Santa Fe
- Liam C. Murphy of Taos
• • •
Mila Mancuso of Santa Fe received a bachelor's degree from Emerson College in Boston.
• • •
Mya Malone of Santa Fe, a student in the design and imaging technology program at Rochester Institute of Technology, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
• • •
Kalen Melton of Los Alamos was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
• • •
Megan Davis of Los Alamos earned a degree from the University of Mississippi.
• • •
Kathryn Osburn of Los Alamos was named to the president's list at the University of Alabama.
• • •
Carmen Moses of Santa Fe received a Bachelor of Arts from Hamilton College.
• • •
Althea Foster of Santa Fe was named to the spring 2023 high honors list at Pomfret School in Connecticut.
• • •
Willard Scott Nelson of Santa Fe earned an Associate of Arts at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
• • •
Sarah Hutchens of Los Alamos was named to the Mississippi State University spring 2023 president's list.
• • •
Brayan Salinas of Ranchos de Taos earned a Master of Fine Arts at the University of Iowa.
• • •
Ivy Alefante of Las Vegas, N.M., was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Alefante was initiated at New Mexico Highlands University.
• • •
Jenay Barela of Ranchos de Taos and Dimitri Lopez of Española were named to the dean's honor list for the spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. Barela and Sebastian Ungard of Santa Fe earned degrees from the school.
• • •
Midway University announced Alejandra Slentz of Santa Fe has been named to its dean's list for the 2023 spring semester.