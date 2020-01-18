Education standouts
Rebecca Friedberg of Cedar Crest, a student at Santa Fe Community College, has been selected to attend the NASA Community College Onsite Experience at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi in March.
While at NASA, students form teams and establish fictional companies interested in Mars exploration. Each team is responsible for developing and testing a prototype rover, forming a company infrastructure, managing a budget, and developing communications and outreach.
The event includes briefings by NASA subject matter experts, information on how to apply for NASA internships and a tour of NASA’s unique facilities.
Faces and places
New Mexico Historic Sites has named Ethan Ortega as the new site manager at Los Luceros Historic Site in Northern New Mexico.
For the past six years, Ortega, who grew up in Portales, has served the public in various capacities within New Mexico Historic Sites. Beginning as a ranger at Coronado Historic Site in 2014, he initiated community-led research at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture’s Center for New Mexico Archaeology and the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology.
While earning his 2013 Bachelor of Science in anthropology from Eastern New Mexico University, Ortega studied abroad, participating in archaeological excavations in the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. He also began searching for ways to apply his research of the past to people today, such as a climactic study of the last 20,000 years of the Llano Estacado and impact on farmers.
In the spring of 2019, Ortega earned a Master of Science in museum studies from the University of New Mexico.
Ortega’s recent awards include the Edgar Lee Hewett Award for Public History (2017), the Bice Award for Archaeological Excellence (2017) and the Cordell/Powers Prize for Young Archaeologists (2017). His most recent publication, Spinster Acts: Reweaving Queer History into New Mexico’s Origin Stories, is one example of how he hopes to develop a historic site that represents all of the state’s communities.
Opportunity Santa Fe: Birth to Career, an initiative of the Santa Fe Community Foundation supported by the city of Santa Fe, kicked off its fourth funding cycle by awarding grants to 13 organizations with a mission of improving the lives of children in Santa Fe from birth to career.
The grant recipients include the Early Childhood Steering Committee, ¡Santa Fe Convive!,The Reading Group, MathAmigos, Santa Fe Community Educators Network, STEM Scaffold Santa Fe, Truancy Task Force, Reconnecting Santa Fe Youth, Campus Connection, Career Santa Fe, TechHire, Creating a Trauma Informed Community and Poder Familiar: Community Leadership.
The New Mexico Human Services Department has announced the promotion of Kari Armijo to deputy secretary. Armijo replaces Russell Toal, who left the department to become the state superintendent of insurance. Armijo has worked for the agency for more than 19 years, according to a news release, and spent the last six months as acting director of the Medicaid program.
