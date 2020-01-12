The Institute of American Indian Arts has announced the appointment of Roanna Shebala (Diné/Zuni) as alumni relations officer. She will focus on engaging with alumni through the IAIA Alumni Association and with the IAIA Alumni Council. Previously, Shebala was an admissions counselor for the school.
Shebala is from Fort Defiance, Ariz. She earned her bachelor’s degree in theater at Northern Arizona University and is a current MFA student in creative writing at IAIA. She’s a spoken word artist who has been featured on four national poetry slam teams, a five-time representative on the Women of the World Poetry Slam and a two-time representative for the Individual World Poetry Slam. Her work also has been featured in several publications.
Santa Fe County received a bronze award recently from the national SolSmart program for making it faster, easier and more affordable for homes and businesses to go solar. The county is the first in New Mexico to achieve the designation, according to a news release.
Just ahead of a reception for the winner of the $10,000 Life Center Foundation Leadership Grant Award for 2020, the foundation has announced the amount for its 2021 Leadership Grant Award was doubled to $20,000.
The award is aimed at benefiting a community nonprofit serving New Mexico youth from low-income households.
The 2020 winner will be named Feb. 13 at the governor’s mansion. Finalists include The Food Depot, Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health, May Center for Learning, Cañones Early Childhood Center, St. Elizabeth Shelters and Solace Crisis Treatment Center.
Education standouts
Molly LeBron of Santa Fe has been named to the fall 2019 semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is a student in the College of Letters and Science.
Baillie Ciferri of Santa Fe qualified for the fall 2019 semester Dean’s List at Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.
