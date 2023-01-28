Northern New Mexico College announced its fall 2022 dean's list:

  • Isaiah Abeyta
  • Johnna Aguino
  • Doris Aldaz
  • Brandon Alire
  • Miguel Alire
  • Britany Andrade Quintino
  • Andres Archuleta
  • Deandra Archuleta
  • Jill Archuleta
  • Minnie Archuleta
  • Marissa Armijo
  • Andrea Atencio
  • Evan Baca
  • Antoinette Baldonado
  • Shawn Barela
  • Ubaldo Barela
  • Maria Barrios
  • Marisol Cabrera
  • Rebecca Chavez
  • Shania Clair
  • Alan Cordero
  • Blueflower Cordero
  • Brandi Darby
  • Anita Deaguero
  • Kendra Diaz
  • Yamilet Diaz
  • Lorissa Dickson
  • Jordan Duda
  • Angela Duran
  • Ashley Espinosa
  • Andrea Fernandez
  • Benjamin Flores
  • Deidre Gallegos
  • Andrew Garcia
  • Angel Garcia
  • Ernesto Garcia
  • Marie Garcia
  • Rosa Garcia
  • Guillem Garcia Riera
  • Guillmer Germino
  • Theresa Giron
  • Ingrid Goldsmith
  • Elias Gonzales
  • Gabriel Gonzales
  • Gabrielle Gonzales
  • Jasie Green
  • Amanda Griego
  • Anjoli Griego
  • Paul Grocz
  • Erica Gurule
  • Miguel Gurule
  • Linda Guzman
  • Margaret Harrach
  • Gina Herrera
  • Joslyn Herrera
  • Jeremy Hicks
  • Holly Hogrebe
  • Mohammad Jafari
  • Michael Justus
  • Leann Keen
  • Hari Mandir Khalsa
  • Ram-Krishan Khalsa
  • Lukas LeDoux
  • Dymond Lopez
  • Hope Lopez
  • Ocelotl Lopez de Duarte
  • Ashlynn Love
  • Reyes Ludi-Herrera
  • Christopher Maestas
  • Joanie Maestas
  • Marissa Maestas
  • Martina Maez
  • Maya Maez
  • Elizabeth Mares
  • Chelsey Margiotta
  • Briana Marquez
  • Olivia Marquez
  • Angela Martinez
  • Anna Martinez
  • Anthony Martinez
  • Benito Martinez
  • Dean Martinez
  • Destiny Martinez
  • Dominick Martinez
  • Hannah Martinez
  • Joshua Martinez
  • Laura Martinez
  • Marisa Martinez
  • Thomas Martinez
  • Lesley Mendoza-Beltran
  • Aaliyah Miera
  • Calista Montoya
  • Maria Montoya
  • Pablo Montoya
  • Camille Moquino
  • Victoria Mora
  • Emma Morris
  • Louis Naranjo
  • Amorluna Jinky Nartea
  • Kimberly Nartea
  • Mechelle Navarrete
  • David Neuman Roper
  • Eduardo Nevarez Caraveo
  • Maria Olivas Vargas
  • Jade Pacheco
  • Kristian Pacheco
  • Victoria Pacheco
  • Diana Padilla
  • Jaylynn Padilla
  • Kiana Passino
  • Adrian Perea
  • Chris Perez
  • Jared Perez
  • Haley Pippin
  • Amanda Poling
  • Steven Portillo
  • James Quintana
  • Miquela Quintana
  • Megan Rael
  • Aaron Ragucci
  • Dominic Rivas
  • Rikki Rivas
  • Susana Rivera Rodriguez
  • Alyssa Rodriguez
  • Lidia Rodriguez
  • Mariano Rodriguez
  • Rebecca Rodriguez
  • Mikayla Romero
  • Shayna Roybal
  • Monique Salazar
  • Samantha Salazar
  • Alex Sallard
  • Lori Sandoval
  • Khiana Seaboy
  • Loren Serna
  • Wendy Smith
  • Jamie Sneddy
  • Ruth Sodipe
  • Erika Suarez
  • Kordero Talachy
  • Arieal Tapia
  • Natalia Tealer
  • Paul Thibodeaux
  • Gina Trujillo
  • Patricia Trujillo
  • Jonathon Valdez
  • Yolanda Valdez
  • Mercedes Velasquez
  • Eldy Vigil
  • Julie Vigil
  • Patrick Vigil
  • Denisha Vigil Lopez
  • Josue Vizcarra Castaneda
  • Valerie Waterbury
  • Josef Weese
  • Kylira William

