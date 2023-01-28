Celebrations, Jan. 29, 2023 Jan 28, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northern New Mexico College announced its fall 2022 dean's list:Isaiah AbeytaJohnna AguinoDoris AldazBrandon AlireMiguel AlireBritany Andrade QuintinoAndres ArchuletaDeandra ArchuletaJill ArchuletaMinnie ArchuletaMarissa ArmijoAndrea AtencioEvan BacaAntoinette BaldonadoShawn BarelaUbaldo BarelaMaria BarriosMarisol CabreraRebecca ChavezShania ClairAlan CorderoBlueflower CorderoBrandi DarbyAnita DeagueroKendra DiazYamilet DiazLorissa DicksonJordan DudaAngela DuranAshley EspinosaAndrea FernandezBenjamin FloresDeidre GallegosAndrew GarciaAngel GarciaErnesto GarciaMarie GarciaRosa GarciaGuillem Garcia RieraGuillmer GerminoTheresa GironIngrid GoldsmithElias GonzalesGabriel GonzalesGabrielle GonzalesJasie GreenAmanda GriegoAnjoli GriegoPaul GroczErica GuruleMiguel GuruleLinda GuzmanMargaret HarrachGina HerreraJoslyn HerreraJeremy HicksHolly HogrebeMohammad JafariMichael JustusLeann KeenHari Mandir KhalsaRam-Krishan KhalsaLukas LeDouxDymond LopezHope LopezOcelotl Lopez de DuarteAshlynn LoveReyes Ludi-HerreraChristopher MaestasJoanie MaestasMarissa MaestasMartina MaezMaya MaezElizabeth MaresChelsey MargiottaBriana MarquezOlivia MarquezAngela MartinezAnna MartinezAnthony MartinezBenito MartinezDean MartinezDestiny MartinezDominick MartinezHannah MartinezJoshua MartinezLaura MartinezMarisa MartinezThomas MartinezLesley Mendoza-BeltranAaliyah MieraCalista MontoyaMaria MontoyaPablo MontoyaCamille MoquinoVictoria MoraEmma MorrisLouis NaranjoAmorluna Jinky NarteaKimberly NarteaMechelle NavarreteDavid Neuman RoperEduardo Nevarez CaraveoMaria Olivas VargasJade PachecoKristian PachecoVictoria PachecoDiana PadillaJaylynn PadillaKiana PassinoAdrian PereaChris PerezJared PerezHaley PippinAmanda PolingSteven PortilloJames QuintanaMiquela QuintanaMegan RaelAaron RagucciDominic RivasRikki RivasSusana Rivera RodriguezAlyssa RodriguezLidia RodriguezMariano RodriguezRebecca RodriguezMikayla RomeroShayna RoybalMonique SalazarSamantha SalazarAlex SallardLori SandovalKhiana SeaboyLoren SernaWendy SmithJamie SneddyRuth SodipeErika SuarezKordero TalachyArieal TapiaNatalia TealerPaul ThibodeauxGina TrujilloPatricia TrujilloJonathon ValdezYolanda ValdezMercedes VelasquezEldy VigilJulie VigilPatrick VigilDenisha Vigil LopezJosue Vizcarra CastanedaValerie WaterburyJosef WeeseKylira William Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesChef behind Jambo Cafe to take over Bobcat BiteSheriff's office arrests two men in teen's slaying at Camel TracksSanta Fe council approves Old Pecos rezoneSanta Fe police officer sues city, department over alleged K-9 attackSan Lorenzo Canyon rewards those who go deepMan with multiple gunshot wounds found dead near shooting rangeHorno, El Chile Toreado both semifinalists for James Beard AwardUnwise Solomon helps make New Mexico first in corruptionSanta Fe County sheriff's detectives share few details on Caja del Rio slayingFirst week of session brings array of bills Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Etiquette Rules! Detailed party invitation makes kids' birthdays easier Building Santa Fe Column No. 200: It doesn't end with Old Pecos Trail Ringside Seat Bill advances to codify more secrecy in government Rescue Report Excitable, cuddly cat becomes child's playmate