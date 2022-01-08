Faces & places
The Santa Fe Community Foundation announced it has awarded $485,000 in grants to 38 area nonprofits as a part of its 2021 fall grants cycle.
The foundation awarded a total of $45,000 for animal welfare organizations:
- Animal Protection of New Mexico.
- Española Valley Humane Society.
- Northern New Mexico Street Homeless Animal Project.
- Sky Mountain Wild Horse Sanctuary.
It awarded a total of $90,000 to nine groups in the area of “cultural vibrancy”:
- Center for Contemporary Arts.
- Chama Arts Coalition.
- Cornerstones Community Partnerships.
- El Rancho de las Golondrinas.
- Nat Gold Players.
- Santa Fe Art Institute.
- Santa Fe Playhouse.
- Teatro Paraguas.
- True Kids 1.
Four grant recipients in “economy security and opportunities” each received a share of $60,000:
- Assistance Dogs of the West.
- Chainbreaker Collective.
- Samaritan House.
- Santa Fe Business Incubator.
Fifteen organizations in educational success and career pathways received a total of $225,000:
- College & Career Plaza.
- Collins Lake Autism Center.
- Eleanor Daggett Memorial Library.
- Ignited Minds.
- Institute for Computing in Research.
- Lensic Performing Arts Center.
- New Mexico Appleseed.
- New Mexico Highlands University Foundation.
- New Mexico School for the Arts — Art Institute.
- Ojo Sarco Community Center.
- Pegasus Legal Services.
- Reading Quest.
- Reel Fathers.
- Truchas Services Center.
- Turquoise Trail Charter School.
Six groups received $65,000 total for “sustainable agriculture and stewardship of resources:
- Hermit’s Peak Watershed.
- New Mexico Environmental Law Center.
- New Mexico Volunteers for the Outdoors.
- Santa Fe Conservation Trust.
- Santa Fe Watershed Association.
