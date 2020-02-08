Education standouts
Mandela International Magnet School took first place in three of the four sections at the Northern Schools Chess League’s 2020 Tournament, held Jan. 20 at the Academy for Technology and the Classics.
Mandela placed first in the High School Championship Section and first in the Reserve High School and Middle School Sections.
On the High School Championship first-place team were Miles Teng-Levy, Sherlock Chen, Malcolm Ehlers, Rami Jaggers and Maximilian Gore-Perez. On the first-place reserve team were Jayna Varghese, Niveditha Bala, Angelina Como-Mosconi and Grace Maurice.
The first-place middle school reserve team was composed of Maximilian Gore-Perez, Nathan Christensen, Marco Otero, Hazel Blais and Dylan Como-Mosconi.
On Jan. 18, Mandela also won second place at the New Mexico Activities Association’s One-Act state championship drama competition.
The following local students have been named to Dean’s List at Emerson College in Boston for the fall 2019 semester: Alexander Urbanak of Santa Fe, majoring in media arts production; Alexandra Foultz of Santa Fe, also majoring in media arts production; and Emelie Mano of Los Alamos, majoring in writing, literature and publishing.
Rue Allison, a sophomore biology/health major at Grove City College in Pennsylvania, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Rue is a 2018 graduate of Veritas Scholars Academy and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Allison (Newlyn) of Santa Fe.
The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee: Gabriela Padilla of Santa Fe, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in cognitive science, and Jasper Poppele, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
The following Santa Fe students recently were named to the Dean’s List at Northeastern University in Boston for the fall semester, which ended in December: Sarah Kushner, majoring in behavioral neuroscience; Rachel Stumbo, majoring in business administration; and Nicolas Tedori, majoring in computer engineering.
Faces and places
Two New Mexico pueblo members recently were named among 10 fellows of the Henry Luce Foundation’s Luce Indigenous Knowledge Fellowship, created in 2019 to honor and support intellectual leaders in Native communities who are working to generate, perpetuate and disseminate indigenous knowledge.
The fellows with New Mexico ties are Clarence Cruz of Ohkay Owingeh, who will begin to document past and present potters of Tewa and Ohkay Owingeh heritage and publish a book, and Trisha L. Moquino of Cochiti Pueblo and Ohkay Owingeh, who is seeking to further develop and contribute to the philosophy of indigenous education, a program of the Indigenous Montessori Institute, by researching and writing on indigenous early childhood development.
Selected fellows receive a monetary award of $50,000, access to additional resources for training and professional development, and a grant of $25,000 to continue their work after the fellowship.
The Santa Fe Community Foundation, through the Fund for Refugees and Asylum Seekers, recently announced $40,000 in grants awarded to five New Mexico organizations working to address the humanitarian crisis along the southern border and in other affected communities across the state:
Las Cumbres Community Services of Santa Fe, $15,000.
New Mexico Faith Coalition for Immigrant Justice of Albuquerque, $9,000.
Colores United of Deming, $10,000.
Many Mothers of Santa Fe, $5,000.
PFLAG of Las Cruces, $1,000.
