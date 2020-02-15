Faces and places
The New Mexico Health Equity Partnership, an initiative of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, has awarded $70,000 to two health-focused organizations that center on black women and indigenous people.
Black Health New Mexico is committed to leading an interdisciplinary response to address high infant mortality and prematurity rates among African Americans, while creating greater health equity for moms. In a collaborative effort, the group will collect data to identify recommendations and language for improved health literacy.
The McKinley Community Health Alliance will work closely with indigenous families and community members to collect data and develop policy recommendations for housing in Gallup.
In addition to the $35,000 grants, the organizations will receive training and coaching.
Education standouts
Liam Devlin of Los Alamos was named to the Dean’s List at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester.
u u u
The following local people recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Nicholas Baca and Fatima Van Hattum of Santa Fe. Both attend the University of New Mexico.
u u u
Abigail Sharpless, a forensic science major from Santa Fe, has been named to the President’s List at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio, for the fall 2019 semester.
