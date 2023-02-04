Four Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists have been named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Stosh Kozimor was honored for contributions that have solved applied problems in heavy-element chemistry, separations, isotope production and national security. A scientist in the lab’s Chemistry Division, Kozimor serves as principal investigator for the Office of Science Heavy Element Chemistry Program and works with the Isotope Production team at Los Alamos.
Rangachary Mukundan was honored for contributions to the development of mixed potential electrochemical sensors and the development of accelerated stress tests for polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells. He is a senior scientist in the Energy Technology area at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and also a guest scientist at Los Alamos, having worked for 25 years at the lab through September 2022.
Tanja Pietrass was honored for developing and implementing strategic goals while ensuring a respectful and inclusive work environment. Pietrass is the director of the Capability Integration Program Office at Los Alamos in the Associate Directorate for Weapons Physics.
Sergei Tretiak was honored for contributions to the field of computational and theoretical chemical physics, especially for optical materials for next-generation energy systems, electronic properties of molecular structures and optoelectronics of low-dimensional materials. Tretiak is a Laboratory Fellow in the Theoretical Division at Los Alamos.
Education standouts
Sophie Kline of Tesuque is among nearly 1,500 students who graduated from Mississippi State University in fall 2022. Kline received a Master of Science from MSU's College of Forest Resources.
• • •
Worcester Polytechnic Institute has announced that Elijah Witsenhausen, a member of the Class of 2025 majoring in aerospace engineering, was named to the university's Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
• • •
Shayna Ungerleider of Los Alamos was named to the Dean's List at the University of Iowa for the spring 2022 semester. Ungerleider is a fourth-year student majoring in psychology.
• • •
Kyle Musgrove of Los Alamos has been named to the President's List for fall 2022 at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Musgrove is majoring in software engineering.