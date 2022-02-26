Faces & places
Kelin Olivavmana of Santa Fe joined the U.S. Navy one year ago. Today, she serves as a damage controlman aboard the USS Bulkeley, a warship operating out of Norfolk, Va.
“I'm the first one in my family to be a part of the military,” Olivavmana said in a statement. “It gave me the opportunity to get my citizenship and expedite the process of getting my parents' citizenship as well.”
Olivavmana attended Capital High School and graduated in 2018.
“I come from a place where work ethic, perseverance and positive attitude are key,” she said. “Some choose to have a very negative outlook, but it's important to understand regardless of where you’re at right now, it’s where you end up that matters.”
These lessons have helped Olivavmana while serving in the Navy.
Destroyers like the USS Bulkeley are taking part in an initiative called Task Group Greyhound, which assigns warships to be ready to counter Russian naval threats. A growing priority, the destroyer's activities also support the need to maintain an undersea warfare competitive edge over Russian submarines off the East Coast.
“The Navy contributes to national defense by enforcing unrestricted international trade routes and allowing safe maneuvering of the world's seas,” Olivavmana said.
“To me, serving in the Navy means putting other people’s lives before my own,” she added. “That includes sacrificing my family time to protect others from foreign threats. It also means traveling the world and learning from different cultures. There are not a lot of jobs that enable you to do all of that.”
Education standouts
Claudette Cordova of Española has been named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan.
• • •
Tufts University in Medford, Mass., recently announced the following area students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.
- Liam Devlin of Los Alamos
- Max Dryfoos of Santa Fe
- Miles Guerin of Santa Fe
- Ezri Horne of Santa Fe
- Isaiah Hughes of Santa Fe
- Lex Morris-Wright of Santa Fe
- Susannah Murray of Santa Fe
- Revely Rothschild of Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.