When asked what contributed to their long marriage, two things headed the list. First, they have wonderful children and relatives, and second, they have developed great friends living in Santa Fe for the past 45 years.
Faces & places
Throughout November, Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies grew out their facial hair to raise $5,248 to benefit the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico, whose mission is to help save lives by helping to provide access to cancer treatment in Santa Fe.
Nearly 30 deputies grew their beards out for the effort, soliciting friends, family and the public to donate to their favorite beard-grower.
The foundation’s most recent statistics indicate the organization assisted with 28,000 patient visits, provided reimbursement for 435,324 travel miles, provided 678 lodging nights and distributed 1,437 grocery cards to support individuals fighting cancer.
Each year, the Native American Advised Fund at the Santa Fe Community Foundation holds two competitive grant cycles, one in the spring and one in the fall. This fall, the fund made awards to four nonprofits that focus on Native American issues, with grants totaling $25,500.
Grantees include Dancing Earth Creations, the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, New Mexico Kids Matter and the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project.
Since 1997, the Native American Advised Fund has granted over $200,000 to 50 tribes, schools, and organizations.
Con Alma Health Foundation recently announced it is investing $150,000 in 14 nonprofits that serve people in Los Alamos, Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties through a partnership between Con Alma and the Hospital Auxiliary for the Los Alamos Medical Center, called the Northern New Mexico Health Grants Group.
Con Alma is awarding an additional $515,000 in grants statewide to improve health in New Mexico.
Grantees include the following:
u Angioma Alliance, New Mexico Branch, $7,500
u Barrios Unidos, $10,000
u Family Strengths Network, $15,500
u The Family YMCA, $15,000 for the Española YMCA Teen Center
u Four Bridges Traveling Permaculture Institute, $10,000 for the Agri-Kidz program
u Inside Out, $15,000
u Los Alamos Family Council, $15,000
u Los Alamos Juvenile Justice Advisory Board, $12,000
u Los Alamos Makers, $10,000
u Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation, $7,500
u Los Alamos Visiting Nurse Service, $7,500
u Public Health Acupuncture of New Mexico, $7,500
u Santa Fe Recovery Center, $26,000 in two separate grants
u Self Help, $7,500
u Albuquerque Interfaith, $12,000
u Cibola General Hospital, $7,500
u Earth Care International, $10,000
u Equality New Mexico Foundation, $18,000
u Healthy Native Communities Partnership, $20,000
u La Semilla Food Center, $14,000
u McKinley Community Health Alliance, $15,000
u National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Mexico, $10,000
u New Mexico Black History Month Organizing Committee, $14,000
u New Mexico Environmental Law Center, $15,000
u New Mexico State University, $18,000 to address youth suicide
u New Vistas, $14,000
u Pegasus Legal Services for Children, $7,500
u Tessa Anderson Suicide Prevention Coalition, $10,000
u Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, $15,000
u Fathers New Mexico, $14,000
u New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence, $15,000
u New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, $7,500
u New Mexico Kids Matter, $15,000
u Scotts House, $15,000
u Supporting People in Need, $7,500
u Wings for L.I.F.E., $9,000
u Zuni Youth Enrichment Project, $16,000
u Generation Justice, $50,000
u New Energy Economy, $50,000
u New Mexico Voices for Children, $50,000
u Santa Fe Community College, $50,000
