Education standouts
Rue Allison, a native of Santa Fe, was recently initiated into the Grove City College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Grove City College is in Lexington, Va.
• • •
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., recently announced his nominees to U.S. service academies. Being nominated is a significant honor. The application process is rigorous, and only the most qualified and meritorious candidates receive a nomination.
The following students received nominations through Heinrich's office:
U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.: Thomas Oldham of White Rock, Kelly Wetteland of Los Alamos
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.: Kelly Wetteland of Los Alamos
• • •
More than 300 students participated in the third annual New Mexico Governor’s STEM Challenge, a competition testing high school students’ ability to use science, technology, engineering and math to solve real-world problems. New Mexico State University hosted the hybrid format 2021 showcase, with the virtual event held Dec. 10 and the in-person event held Dec. 11 at NMSU’s Corbett Center.
Led by the Governor's Office, the challenge was a collaboration between NMSU, the Public Education Department, the Department of Workforce Solutions, Los Alamos National Laboratory and 22 industry partners in the state.
Teams from public, private and charter high schools across the state participated. Each team was composed of up to 10 students who designed and developed a project model to address the question, “How would you use science, technology, engineering and math to make life better for your family, community, state or country?”
Industry partners provided judges and cash awards capped at $5,000 per winning team. Each student on a winning team took home $500.
Local winners were from the following schools:
- Academy for Technology and the Classics
- Capital High School
- Mandela International Magnet School
- Monte del Sol Charter School
- Taos Academy
- Taos High School
- Taos Integrated School of the Arts Charter
