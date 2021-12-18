Faces & places
The New Mexico Humanities Council recently distributed $558,269 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to 33 New Mexico nonprofits.
Following are the local grant recipients:
- CENTER in Santa Fe: $15,000.
- Embudo Valley Library and Community Center in Dixon: $15,000.
- Friends of the City of Las Vegas Museum & Rough Rider Memorial Collection: $20,000.
- IndigenousWays in Santa Fe: $20,000.
- Institute for Tolerance Studies in Santa Fe: $9,574.
- Littleglobe Productions in Santa Fe: $20,000.
- Millicent Rogers Museum in Taos: $21,000.00.
- Museum of New Mexico Foundation in Santa Fe: $17,000.
- National New Deal Preservation Association in Santa Fe: $18,000.
- New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas: $18,000.
- RENESAN Institute for Lifelong Learning in Santa Fe: $20,000.
- Santa Fe Art Institute: $15,000.
- Southwest Seminars in Santa Fe: $18,000.
u u u
The Envision Fund, an initiative of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, recently announced $85,000 in grants to nine LGBTQ-focused nonprofit organizations across New Mexico.
The latest round of grants, which range from $5,000 to $15,000, support the fund’s three core priorities: creating an HIV-free generation in New Mexico; combating discrimination against the LGBTQ community; and supporting school-based programs that create a safe environment for all students.
2021 grantees include the following:
- Casa Q in Albuquerque.
- Common Bond New Mexico Foundation.
- Casa de Salud: Justice Access Support and Solutions Health in Albuquerque.
- New Mexico Legal Aid.
- New Mexico State University Foundation.
- Santa Fe Public Schools’ Office of Student Wellness.
- Santa Fe Dreamers.
- Sky Center/New Mexico Suicide Intervention Project in Santa Fe.
- Transgender Resource Center New Mexico in Albuquerque.
