The Native American Advised Fund at the Santa Fe Community Foundation has awarded $75,000 in grants to 10 Native-led nonprofit organizations across New Mexico. The 2022 grants, which range from $5,000 to $15,000, support the fund's mission of enhancing Native lifeways and promoting the Indigenous core values of community, language, culture and environment.
2022 grantees include:
The Mountain Center.
National Indian Youth Leadership Project.
New Mexico Kids Matter.
New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding.
River Source.
Santa Fe Film Institute.
Santa Fe Indigenous Center.
Silver Bullet Productions.
STEM Santa Fe.
Trees, Water & People.
• • •
Con Alma Health Foundation announced it has recently received a $5 million gift from global philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. This investment will further Con Alma’s mission to advance health equity and improve the health and well-being of all New Mexicans.
Since its founding in 2001, Con Alma has granted more than $17 million to nonprofits improving health in New Mexico, prioritizing rural and underserved communities.
In addition to grant making, Con Alma has supported or led coalitions that encourage participation in local and national efforts, such as the U.S. census and health care reform.