Faces & places

The Native American Advised Fund at the Santa Fe Community Foundation has awarded $75,000 in grants to 10 Native-led nonprofit organizations across New Mexico. The 2022 grants, which range from $5,000 to $15,000, support the fund's mission of enhancing Native lifeways and promoting the Indigenous core values of community, language, culture and environment.

2022 grantees include:

