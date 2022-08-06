Samuel Verschoor, Ryan Cordova, Sean Kieling and Aaron Kieling have earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement award, the Eagle Scout Award, and will be recognized in a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Eldorado Community Center.
Members of Troops No. 57 and No. 414, the boys are among only about 4 percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank, according to a news release. Each Eagle Scout candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community service project to earn the award.
Verschoor’s project benefited the Eldorado Arts and Crafts Association with his construction of a raku ceramics kiln that is available for community use.
Cordova’s project benefited the Friends of Pecos National Historical Park and everyone who visits. He refurbished a monument site dedicated to the volunteer soldiers from New Mexico, Colorado and Texas. He led other scouts to fortify the monument with decorative rock and improved drainage, while removing a dilapidated fence.
Sean Kieling’s project benefited the Santa Fe Parks Division with Little Libraries at Ragle Park and Monica Lucero Park. The Little Libraries are full of books for all ages.
Aaron Kieling’s project benefited the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society by building six doghouses and refurbishing one donated by a community member. These are being used by adopted pet owners.
• • •
The State Bar of New Mexico has selected Darlene T. Gomez to receive the Robert H. LaFollette Pro Bono Award for her activism on behalf of missing and murdered Indigenous women and their relatives.
Gomez is a lifelong resident of Northern New Mexico who was born and raised in Lumberton, near where her great-grandfather homesteaded in Dulce before the establishment of the reservation for the Jicarilla Apache Nation. She has been practicing law for over 19 years and specializes in Native American, family and corporate law and advocacy for missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Gomez first began her pro bono work at the University of New Mexico School of Law, fighting for a clean, reliable source of water in Lumberton. She was the inaugural recipient of the Carlos Vigil Scholarship upon its establishment by the New Mexico Defense Lawyers Association. She also was the recipient of the Sheehan, Sheehan, and Stelzner Pursuit of Excellence Award, as well as an honors designation in clinical law from UNM.
She is a member of the New Mexico Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman Task Force and serves as general counsel for the nonprofit Medicine Wheel Ride.
Education standouts
The J. Robert Oppenheimer Memorial Committee has announced the winners of the 2022 scholarship awards for Northern New Mexico high school seniors.
Los Alamos High School
Aaron Philip: Oppenheimer Memorial Scholarship, funded by the Oppenheimer Memorial Committee, awarded for outstanding promise in science and mathematics.
Phillip Ionkov: Oppenheimer Scholarship in Memory of Nancy Laubach Freed, funded privately, awarded for outstanding academic achievements.
Cinyoung Huang: Oppenheimer Scholarship in Memory of Nicholas C. Metropolis, funded privately, awarded for outstanding promise in the mathematical sciences.
Olivia Koo: Oppenheimer Scholarship in Memory of Rosalie Heller, funded privately, awarded for an excellent academic record and a significant interest in classical music.
Christina Nisoli: Oppenheimer Scholarship, funded by the New Mexico Consortium, awarded to a student who shows exceptional promise of future contributions to society and plans to attend a New Mexico school.
Jennie Gao: Oppenheimer Scholarship for academic promise.
Pojoaque Valley High School
Mathias Mares: Oppenheimer Scholarship in Memory of Nicholas C. Metropolis, funded privately, awarded for outstanding promise in the mathematical sciences.
Cristian Holguin: Oppenheimer Scholarship in Memory of Terry Hawkins, funded privately, awarded for outstanding academic achievements.
Rayannon Velarde: Oppenheimer Scholarship in Memory of Michael Williams, funded privately, awarded for exceptional promise of future contributions to society.
Capital High School
Isabella Garcia: Oppenheimer Scholarship in Memory of Satch Cowan, funded by the Delle Foundation, awarded for exceptional promise in science or medicine.
Deshawn Sanchez: Oppenheimer Scholarship, funded by the New Mexico Consortium, awarded to a student who shows exceptional promise of future contributions to society and plans to attend a New Mexico school of higher education.
Amy Segura: Oppenheimer Scholarship for academic promise.