Faces & places

Samuel Verschoor, Ryan Cordova, Sean Kieling and Aaron Kieling have earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement award, the Eagle Scout Award, and will be recognized in a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Eldorado Community Center.

Members of Troops No. 57 and No. 414, the boys are among only about 4 percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank, according to a news release. Each Eagle Scout candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community service project to earn the award.

