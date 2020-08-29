Faces & places
Siri GuruNam Kaur Khalsa of Española has received the 2020 American Holistic Nurses Association Research Grant. She will use the grant to fund her doctoral research project, The Lived Experiences of Parenting Adults with Developmental/Intellectual Disabilities.
Khalsa will interview New Mexico parents who are still caring for their adult child. Little is known about this vulnerable population, the association said in a news release. It has been estimated that more than 2.9 million adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities are living with a parent who is 55 or older, due to the lack of appropriate housing, services and support, as well as discrimination.
Kalsa is a health policy student at the University of New Mexico College of Nursing. She is a graduate of the University of New Mexico’s Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and Related Disabilities Program, the American Nurses Advocacy Institute and Partners in Policymaking. She is also the 2020 recipient of the Liz Thompson Award for Leadership and Advocacy. She also is a mother of a 30-year-old son with cortical vision impairment, seizures and autism.
Education standouts
Northern New Mexico College senior Evelyn Juarez has been named as one of 10 students nationwide to receive the 2020 Academy for Research, Clinical and Health Equity Scholarship and participate in a fellowship program with the Georgetown University School of Medicine.
Juarez, who is pursuing a degree in biology at Northern with a health sciences concentration, is the only New Mexican to be selected for the program this year out of 560 nationwide applicants. The ARCHES program aims to help students who are interested in medical studies and are committed to advancing opportunities for underserved populations.
Juarez conducted research this year on the movement of T-cells through different types of tissue.
She said being a DACA student has played a large role in her career and research goals. Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, Juarez moved to the Española Valley with her family at a young age. She graduated co-valedictorian from Española Valley High School in 2016. Juarez also currently works with the LANL Foundation as an early childhood program associate for pueblo outreach.
Juarez said she hopes her story will inspire others to pursue their educational and career goals.
◆ ◆ ◆
Neel Roy of Albuquerque, who works in Santa Fe with the New Mexico Department of Health, has been awarded a U.K. Fulbright Partnership Award within the Fulbright U.S. Student Program to pursue his master’s degree in economics and econometrics at the University of Kent in Canterbury, England.
Roy is a Texas Tech University alumnus who graduated in May 2019 with his bachelor’s degree in economics and minors in mathematics and chemistry.
“It feels great — surreal, even — to receive the Fulbright award,” Roy said.
Roy will be working on a research project on migrant well-being.
“Olena Nizalova, a professor of health economics at Kent, is putting together a team to study the ‘healthy migrant effect,’ ” Roy said in a news release. “Their current focus is on U.K. migrants. I will help expand the scope of that initial project to include the U.S. migrant population.”
◆ ◆ ◆
Jasper Poppele of Santa Fe graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Poppele earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
◆ ◆ ◆
Angus Guider of Los Alamos graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering.
◆ ◆ ◆
Joshua Triebel of Española graduated in August from Georgia College in Milledgeville, Ga., with a degree in business administration.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.