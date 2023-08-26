Faces & places
Kathleen Blake of Santa Fe has been appointed to a three-year term to the People with Parkinson’s Advisory Council of the Parkinson’s Foundation.
A recently retired cardiologist and public health expert, Dr. Blake will leverage her experience and energy to make life better for people affected by Parkinson’s, according to a news release.
Blake said in a statement, “New Mexico is a big state where gaining access to information and care can be challenging. We have an opportunity to build on recent accomplishments including opening the Nene and Jamie Koch Comprehensive Movement Disorder Center at UNM, providing support for individuals and their families, and furthering the work of Karen St. Clair, a past Council member who was recognized in 2022 by the Santa Fe New Mexican as one of '10 Who Made a Difference.' "
The Parkinson's Foundation is committed to improving the lives of people with Parkinson's disease, investing more than $425 million in research toward a cure and clinical care since 1957, the news release said.
For more information, or to be added to the Santa Fe PD Action Group’s mailing list, send an email request to connect@santafepdaction.org.
• • •
United Way of North Central New Mexico awarded $250,000 to 19 nonprofit organizations in Santa Fe County.
The 2023-24 grantees focus their efforts on family stability, improving education and providing food, housing and other basic needs, United Way said in a news release.
The grants will support the following organizations:
- Adaptive Sports
- Bienvenidos Outreach Inc.
- CASA First
- Cooking with Kids
- Esperanza Shelter
- Santa Fe Farmers Market Institute
- Gerard’s House
- La Familia Health
- Many Mothers
- New Mexico Acequia Association
- New Mexico Dental Association
- Partners in Education
- Pathways Shelter
- Santa Fe Indigenous Center
- Scott’s House
- The Sky Center
- St. John’s-The Bag ‘N Hand Food Pantry
- Santa Fe Children’s Museum
- YMCA
Education standouts
Santa Fe Striders recently named the winners of the 2023 Santa Fe Striders Scholarship for cross country and track scholar athletes, awards supported by the Corrida de los Locos race, the John C. Griswold Family Foundation and other fundraising efforts.
A total of $7,000 was distributed among the five recipients: Emma Montoya, Chanelle Jaeger, Aidan Holton, Sonya Quintana and Jonathan Sheffer.
Montoya is a graduate of Los Alamos High School and will be attending the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where she will major in exercise science and compete with the track and cross country teams. She was named to All-District and All-State cross country teams and earned several state championship titles. She also volunteered for many school and community organizations.
Jaeger is a graduate of the Academy for Technology and the Classics and will attend Amherst College to major in law, jurisprudence and social thought. She also will compete with the track and field team. She placed in several state championship races and volunteered for many school and community organizations.
Holton is a graduate of Pecos High School. He will attend New Mexico State University to study environmental science. He was a top runner for the cross country team, which was the 2A-1A state cross country champion in 2021 and 2022. He was named to the All-State Honorable Mention team and volunteered with the Honor Society.
Quintana is a graduate of Pojoaque Valley High School and will be attending the University of New Mexico to study environmental science. During the 2023 track and field season, she set the school record in the javelin and was the 2-4A district champion in the javelin and 200 meters and was the 400-meter district champion in 2022. She placed at the state championship in several events. She also volunteered for many community organizations.
Sheffer is a graduate of the Academy for Technology and the Classics and will be attending the University of Tulsa to major in computer science. He plans to compete for the track and field team. He was the 2022 district champion for the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles and 200 meters. He placed at the state championship in 2023. He also was active in numerous school clubs and community organizations.