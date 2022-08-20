Faces & places

Sofia Horn has earned the Girl Scouts of the USA's highest achievement, the Gold Award, and was recognized July 31 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque with two other New Mexico Girl Scouts — Jillian Puckett of Los Alamos and Charlie Woodcock of Albuquerque.

Sofia, a member of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Troop 10045 in Santa Fe, completed Happy Trees, her community service work, in fall 2021 at the city of Santa Fe's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The project included working with local professionals and organizing community members to plant trees and pollinator plants, and building a native bee habitat.

