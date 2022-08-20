Sofia Horn has earned the Girl Scouts of the USA's highest achievement, the Gold Award, and was recognized July 31 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque with two other New Mexico Girl Scouts — Jillian Puckett of Los Alamos and Charlie Woodcock of Albuquerque.
Sofia, a member of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Troop 10045 in Santa Fe, completed Happy Trees, her community service work, in fall 2021 at the city of Santa Fe's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The project included working with local professionals and organizing community members to plant trees and pollinator plants, and building a native bee habitat.
In recognition of her outstanding Gold Award project, she was presented with both the Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship and the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Gold Award Scholarship. Sofia graduated from the Academy of Technology and Classics this spring and is attending the University of New Mexico this fall, studying biology.
• • •
The National Sexual Violence Resource Center and the Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers have honored Kim Alaburda with the 2022 Gail-Burns Smith Award.
Alaburda has been executive director of the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs for a combined total of 34 years.
The award is named in honor of one of the first advocates to recognize and speak publicly about the importance of collaboration between victim advocates and those working in the area of sex offender management to effectively prevent child sexual abuse.
Alaburda's expertise includes successful community and statewide programs, policy development and implementation, community collaboration, professional training, and fiscal and contract management.
• • •
The Santa Fe Community Foundation has announced the winners of its 2022 Piñon Awards. The awards, conferred annually since 1987, recognize local nonprofit organizations and philanthropists for their contributions to Northern New Mexico communities.
This year's awardees, which include an individual and five organizations in Mora, Rio Arriba, San Miguel, and Santa Fe counties, were selected from over two dozen nominations submitted by the public.
They will be honored at a ceremony Oct. 6 at La Fonda on the Plaza. Tickets will be available for purchase at santafecf.org starting Sept. 1.
Following are the awardees.
Courageous Innovation Award: NDI New Mexico.
Quiet Inspiration Award: Gerard’s House.
Tried and True Award: The Food Depot.
Visionary Award: STEM Santa Fe.
Resiliency Award: Sky Center: New Mexico Suicide Intervention Project.