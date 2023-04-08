Faces & places
The School for Advanced Research recently presented writer N. Scott Momaday with its first SAR Centennial Award for distinguished service to the organization and the world.
Momaday was an SAR Katrin Lamon Fellow in 1989–90, served on SAR's board of directors from 1997-2005, and held the position of senior scholar from 2006–10.
Momaday, a member of the Kiowa Tribe, is a writer, graphic artist and retired professor of English and American literature. Momaday holds visiting professor appointments at Columbia University; Princeton University; University of Alaska, Fairbanks; Regensburg University; and State University of Moscow.
Momaday’s awards include a Pulitzer Prize, National Medal of Arts, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, American Academy of Arts and Letters, Premio Letterario Internazionale Mondello, Oklahoma Centennial Poet Laureate, Autry Center for the American West Humanities Award, UNESCO Artist for Peace, St. Louis Literary Award, Stanford University Alumni Hall of Fame, Anisfield-Wolf Lifetime Achievement Book Award, Native American Hall of Fame, Ken Burns American Heritage Prize, Dayton Literary Peace Prize, The Poetry Society of America Robert Frost Medal, and 22 honorary doctoral degrees from American and European colleges and universities.
Momaday was also the subject of Words from a Bear, a film in the American Masters series on PBS.
Education standouts
Student filmmakers, teachers and parents gathered April 2 at the Historic Lobo Theater in Albuquerque for an award ceremony honoring 24 winners of the second annual Film Prize Jr. New Mexico, a festival featuring short films produced by students.
Over $7,000 in scholarships and media grants were awarded.
The festival, presented by the Film Prize Foundation, was held at the Albuquerque Convention Center on April 1, with 93 student films created by middle and high school students from over 50 schools in 20 counties. Seventeen films were created by Native students, with support from the Institute of American Indian Arts.
“This program has allowed me to have a voice,” said Megan James of Miyamura High School in Gallup, whose film Deprived won the award for Best High School Drama, as well as the High School Grand Prize Award. James, who is Diné, added, “I will continue to fight to have Indigenous people represented in a positive and accurate way in the film industry.”
The Best Sci-fi-Fantasy winner was The New Old Witches by Emma Myers from Santa Fe Preparatory School, and Jaiya Daniels' Sisters of the Circle took the Best Documentary Award for Los Alamos High School.
For middle school, The Taste of Loneliness from Taos Integrated School of the Arts won both the Best Drama and Middle School Grand Prize Award for a story about how food helps a teen cope with the loss of his father. Tulsi Shaw, a homeschool student from Questa, repeated as Best Animated Film winner for her ghost detective story The Proof is in the Jello.
Questa also produced the middle school Best Comedy, with School Daze from Roots and Wings Community School. Water, Star Medicine from Turquoise Trail Charter School was the Audience Choice winner.
Among the Middle School Founders Circle Winners were Zombie Garden from Peñasco Middle School and Getting There from Santa Fe School for the Arts and Sciences.
The High School Founders Circle Winners included If These Trees Could Talk from Cuba High School, The Interviewer from the Academy for Technology and the Classics and Wildfires from Robertson High School in Las Vegas.
• • •
Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., recently announced Jonathan Sheffer, a student at the Academy for Technology and the Classics, has been named a President’s Scholar, earning a scholarship of $34,000 per year.
Sheffer was part of an applicant pool of over 400, of which 120 President’s Scholars were selected.
• • •
The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation has announced Weston Keller of Santa Fe Preparatory School is among 45 high school seniors participating in the Cooke Young Scholars program who have been named Cooke College Scholars for the fall.
The Cooke Foundation will provide these students with up to $55,000 per year for up to four years to complete a bachelor’s degree through the College Scholarship Program.
Cooke College Scholars also have access to academic and career advising, funding to study abroad, and internship and conference stipends. They will also be eligible to apply for the Cooke Graduate Scholarship after graduating with their bachelor’s degree, which is worth up to $150,000.
The students entered the Cooke Young Scholars Program as eighth graders in 2019. They have attended two residential summer programs together, exploring social and political issues at the University of Pennsylvania and participating in experiential research projects at the University of Connecticut.
• • •
Four local people recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:
- Eliana Rodriguez of Española, a student at Texas Tech University.
- Elijah Velasquez of Los Alamos, also at Texas Tech.
- Erika Palmaffy of Santa Fe, a student at the University of New Mexico.
- Makenzie Valerio of Santa Fe, a student at Texas Tech.