A state COVID-19 relief fund is awarding grants totaling $550,000 to address food assistance, the Governor’s Office announced Friday.
The All Together NM Fund awarded $400,000 to five food banks. The New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations, which started the All Together NM Fund, also will award $150,000 through a competitive grant process to support food distribution agencies across the state.
The following organizations received grants:
u The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico in Clovis, $13,20
u ECHO Food Bank in Farmington, $24,400
u The Community Pantry in Gallup, $28,000
u The Food Depot in Santa Fe, $45,200
u Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, $289,2000
The Santa Fe Community Foundation has awarded a fifth round of grants through the COVID-19 Response Fund.
The following dozen nonprofits were awarded a total of $61,500:
u Cancer Foundation for New Mexico
u Collaborative Visions
u Computer Science Alliance
u Flowering Tree Permaculture Institute
u The Food Depot
u MAKE Santa Fe Inc.
u New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding
u Northern New Mexico Regional Art Center
u Ojo Sarco Community Center
u Reading Quest
u Santa Fe Children’s Museum
u Santa Fe Community College Foundation
“Since the launch of the COVID-19 Response Fund at the Foundation, we have carried out grant-making every week, ensuring an open and rapid process that allows us to understand community needs and respond to them by moving resources quickly,” said Bill Smith, president and CEO of the Santa Fe Community Foundation.
To date, the COVID-19 Response Fund has been able to provide nearly $480,000 in grants to 76 organizations addressing community needs in the four-county region of Santa Fe, Mora, Rio Arriba and San Miguel.
To apply to the COVID-19 Response Fund at the Santa Fe Community Foundation visit: santafecf.org/nonprofits/grantseekers.
Tax-deductible donations to the fund can be made at SantaFeCF.org, by calling 505-988-9715 or by texting “covid” to 505-333-4714.
The Santa Fe Tortilla Co., co-owned and operated by Kenny Kalfin, has donated 3,600 packages of flour tortillas — a total of 43,000 tortillas — to The Food Depot to help support families in need.
“Giving back to our community is an opportunity for us to say thank you for years of loyal support,” Kaflin said.
EDUCATIONAL STANDOUTS
Althea Foster of Santa Fe, from the class of 2023, was named to the winter 2019 High Honors List at Pomfret School in Promfret, Conn.
Three Northern New Mexico students have received the Danny Nichols Memorial Scholarship, which was established to attract talented college students into the environmental and radioactive waste management industry.
Andrew Ortiz and Aaliyah Sandoval from the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos and Reyes Roybal from Northern New Mexico College each received an $8,000 scholarship plus an all-expense-paid trip to the Waste Management Symposia in Phoenix to receive the award and connect with industry leaders.
Ortiz is pursuing an associate degree in pre-engineering at UNM-Los Alamos and a bachelor’s degree in engineering at UNM Albuquerque.
Sandoval is working on her associate degree in science at UNM-Los Alamos.
Roybal completed his associate degree
in pre-science at UNM-Taos.
He is close to completing his bachelor’s degree in environmental science at
NNMC.
