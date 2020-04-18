FACES AND PLACES
The American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities has announced that Leslie Walker-Hirsch of Santa Fe has been selected for recognition for her contributions to the field.
Walker-Hirsch and Marklyn P. Champagne of Rhode Island were named as honorees through the National Historic Recognition Project: 2000-2020 for their multimedia social/sexual education curriculum series Circles. The series, first published in 1980, is designed to increase knowledge and skills about the sexual awareness, rights and responsibilities of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Walker-Hirsch designed and teaches a course in the Department of Education at the University of New Mexico.
The National Historic Recognition Project: 2000-2020 is an effort by a dozen national and regional organizations to recognize key individuals who have contributed to the transformation of the field in the U.S. over the past 20 years.
Walker-Hirsch is a consultant who has authored and co-authored numerous publications.
Education standouts
Española native Stephanie Kuzmack, a senior at Texas Tech University, was named a 2020 Truman Scholar.
The Harry S. Truman Scholarship is a leading federally funded graduate fellowship in the U.S. for people pursuing careers as public service leaders.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to compete for such a prestigious scholarship,” Kuzmack said in a statement. “I am humbled and elated to be a part of the 2020 Truman Scholars and to represent Texas Tech and my home state of New Mexico in a positive light.”
In the summer of 2019, Kuzmack interned in the office of U.S. Rep. Al Green of Houston. Through the Honors Grace Campus Initiative at Texas Tech, she is starting an organization assist homeless people.
Kuzmack also serves in the Student Government Association and is a member of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society, among other organizations.
After graduating with her bachelor’s degree in May, Kuzmack said she plans to attend graduate school in sociology at Texas Tech and then continue into law school.
u u u
Morgan Apperson, a chemistry graduate of New Mexico Highlands University, is headed to a chemistry doctoral program at New Mexico Tech in Socorro. She planning to focus on environmental chemistry.
u u u
Christopher Ulibarri, a student government leader at New Mexico Highlands University, has been named a student regent. Ulibarri’s term extends to the adjournment of the next regular session of the New Mexico Legislature in 2021.
Ulibarri, 19, of Buena Vista is majoring in political science, environmental geology and history.
u u u
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veeeronica García recently announced the first 14 winners of the Superintendent’s Challenge, a contest aimed at motivating students during the state-mandated
closure of schools.
The first-found winners included:
Pre-K: Sofia Perez, Tesuque Elementary, painting
Kindergarten: Zoey Ortiz, Ramirez Thomas Elementary, freestyle: video
First grade: Kenneth Degraeve, Carlos Gilbert Elementary, freestyle: music
Second grade: Miquela Chavez, Gonzales Community School, art using recycled materials
Third grade: Armando Houston, Kearny Elementary, building blocks project
Fourth grade: Dylan Shandler, Carlos Gilbert Elementary, freestyle: video
Fifth grade: Tomas Griego, Chaparral Elementary, Legos
Sixth grade: Jaquelin Dominguez, Ortiz Middle School, art using recycled materials
Seventh grade: Anne Berendzen, Milagro Middle School, freestyle: digital animated art
Eighth grade: Oscar Horn, Academy for Technology and the Classics, poem
Ninth grade: Carly Johnson, Santa Fe High, freestyle: art using recycled materials
10th grade: Sachi Mitchell, Santa Fe High, painting
11th grade: Mamie Hess, Santa Fe High, drawing
12th grade: Sierra Rodriguez, Capital High, poem
Each winner will receive a $100 prize.
Projects that have been submitted are still eligible for future awards and García encourages students to continue submitting contest entries. For more information on the Superintendent’s Challenge, email Joseph West at jwest@sfps.k12.nm.us.
