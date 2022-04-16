Faces & places
Norma Jean Valdez, the senior management analyst with the Los Alamos County Fire Department, was named the recipient of the 2022 Ray Picard Award from the national Center for Public Safety Excellence.
Valdez has been involved with the agency's accreditation since the beginning, the center said in a news release. Valdez "serves as a champion of the accreditation process, both in New Mexico and beyond, and exemplifies the spirit of Ray Picard in receiving this award," the release said.
• • •
The National Dance Institute of New Mexico recently announced it has received a $20,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico’s Healthy Kids, Healthy Families initiative. The grant will support NDI New Mexico’s Dancing to Health Outreach Program, a six-month initiative for nearly 500 children attending kindergarten and grades 3-8 in seven public schools located in the Pojoaque and Española school districts.
• • •
Miranda Viscoli and the Rev. Harry W. Eberts III, co-presidents of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, were named recipients of the Presbyterian Peace Fellowship’s 2021 Peaceseeker Award.
Initiated in 1970, the Peaceseeker Award gives “well-deserved recognition to those who have made a serious commitment to working for justice and peace,” the organization said in a news release.
The 2021 award will be presented virtually at the 2022 General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church Peace Gathering from June 18 to July 9 in Louisville, Ky.
Eberts is pastor of Santa Fe’s First Presbyterian Church.
New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence formed early in 2013, following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Its strategy for addressing and reducing gun violence focuses on partnering with state and national legislators, schools, school boards, cities, counties, police departments, civic leaders, elected officials, interfaith and youth advocacy groups and national and local organizations.
• • •
The PNM Resources Foundation announced it has awarded $290,000 to 29 nonprofits in New Mexico that are making an impact throughout the state in areas such as affordable housing, substance abuse and homelessness. Following are local organizations that received funding:
- Bienvenidos Outreach.
- Homewise.
- Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity.
- Santa Fe Housing Coalition/Santa Fe Community Foundation.
- St. Elizabeth Shelters and Supportive Housing.
- The Samaritan House in Las Vegas, N.M.
• • •
Nicholas A. Knauer, valedictorian of the Santa Fe High School Class of 2003, has been appointed commissioner of the Pima County, Ariz., Superior Court.
Knauer was previously an assistant attorney general assigned to the Tucson office, where he was a supervisor in the Protective Services Section representing Arizona's Department of Child Safety.
Knauer, 36, was sworn in to the bench by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Bergin on April 4. He is the son of Stephen Knauer of Santa Fe.
Education standouts
Four Española Valley High School students who participate in the Northern New Mexico College Upward Bound program have been awarded Davis New Mexico Scholarships, which provide full cost of attendance for first-generation New Mexico students. Jessica Arevalo, Megan Manzanares, Isabella Pacheco and Clara Sotelo are among 50 scholars selected from 185 applicants.
“It’s just so huge for us, to have four of those 50 recipients come from Española, from our little high school,” said Upward Bound Director Tobe Bott-Lyons. “They’re competing with students from all over the state and from very well-known, well-regarded schools. It really says something about the quality of student that is coming out of the high school.”
The scholarship, valued at approximately $250,000, covers travel, tuition, books and housing.
“That means our students earned a million dollars in scholarships just between the four of them,” Bott-Lyon said.
Davis scholars can choose between six out-of-state partner colleges: Lawrence University, Occidental College, Southwestern University, St. Edward’s University, University of Denver or University of Portland.
The University of Portland is at the top of Arevalo’s list, where she anticipates pursuing a degree in public health.
Sotelo is leaning toward Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., which offers a pre-veterinary program that interests her.
Pacheco is leaning toward Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, drawn to its small campus and small class sizes. She plans to major in computer science.
Manzanares is taking advantage of the Davis college tours to visit all six colleges. She has a special affinity for chemistry and plans to major in a science field.
Other recipients of 2022 Davis Scholarships from area schools include the following:
- Samuel Hagele, Academy for Technology and the Classics.
- Isabela Azurdia, Capital High School.
- Samuel Balsamo, New Mexico Connections Academy.
- Isa Bella Thomas, New Mexico School for the Arts.
- Daniel Wright, Santa Fe High School.
- Lily Clark, Santa Fe Waldorf School.
• • •
A Tularosa High School senior was surprised on national TV recently with news that she’s one of 31 students across the nation to receive a $40,000 college scholarship.
Lexi Gallegos learned she will receive the BigFuture scholarship from the College Board during a virtual appearance with 24 other recipients on ABC’s Good Morning America.
The students were invited to appear virtually on the show for what they were told was a news segment on college planning, and 25 — including Gallegos — accepted, the state Public Education Department said in a news release.
Students are automatically entered into monthly drawings for $500 prizes just by completing College Board’s steps required to plan for college — making a college list, studying for the SAT and completing a FAFSA form to apply for student aid, for example. Students whose families earn less than $60,000 a year have extra chances at scholarships because they’re eligible for two entries for each drawing.
Students who make it through all six steps are entered into the drawing for $40,000 scholarships.
Since the program began, more than 1 million students have participated and over $10 million in scholarships have been awarded.
Gallegos said she plans to attend New Mexico State University and major in criminal justice with a goal of becoming a game warden.
• • •
Jayna Varghese of Santa Fe has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science in Boston. Jayna is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy and is set to graduate in 2027.
• • •
Nicholas Baca of Santa Fe was recently was accepted to Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass. Nicholas is a graduate of Santa Fe High School's Class of 2016 and recently obtained a Bachelor of Arts in political science and philosophy, summa cum laude, from the University of New Mexico. Nicholas is the son of Loretta Baca and Baudilio Baca.
• • •
Althea Foster of Santa Fe was named to the winter 2021-22 Honors List at Pomfret School in Connecticut.
