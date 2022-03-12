It seems trite discussing social conundrums and etiquette when our attention is glued to the atrocities unfolding abroad. But manners, the sensitive awareness of the feelings of others, seem timely right now.
Years ago, I participated in Leadership Santa Fe, a local program whose vision is to engage and develop diverse and effective leaders for the future of the community. We met monthly for eight months of workshops and inspiring speakers.
I was struck by an event held at a detention center where the director educated us, in broad terms, about law enforcement, among many other important topics. She said there were applicants drawn to the profession because they either lacked or craved being in a position of power. And then there were those who sought to be part of a team or a team leader.
When I see images of Russian President Vladimir Putin conducting meetings from the head of his comically long table, yards away from his guests, I’m reminded of the difference between leadership and power. Take heed of the one whose style is influenced by the latter.
I like to borrow from political philosopher Michael Sandel’s writings on socioeconomics for the purposes of teaching etiquette.
“Democracy does not require perfect equality, but it does require citizens share in a common life. What matters is that people of different backgrounds and social positions encounter one another, and bump up against one another, in the course of everyday life. For this is how we learn to negotiate and abide our differences, and how we come to care for the common good.”
For my purposes, one assumes we do share a common life leading to social interactions. We use etiquette to flow through these encounters, because we care and to achieve the common good.
We’ve seen examples of heroism, generosity and compassion on full display in the media. The masses are drawn together in defense of a nation that has the moral high ground. And, although this is a tragedy of epic proportions, it feels unifying to have so many in agreement after the years of divisiveness stateside.
I like to think that using kindness and etiquette softens ill-mannered and selfish beings. In this circumstance, the world uses it to keep a madman from hitting the red button in a delicate dance of pressure and gentle nudges.
It’s a difficult position to be in and a reminder that good behavior and etiquette simply don’t translate to those who enjoy a power play. But it makes me double down on how I raise my children and how they see me treat others. Putin was a child once, too, and I wonder what values he was taught and how he interacted with kids on the playground.
Speaking of children, I think of my Uncle Nick, who was born in Ukraine in 1938 to a family of artists and musicians. He escaped with his parents during World War II and, for years, lived in a series of displaced people camps from Austria to Australia, often aided by fellow Mennonites. He was a tough code to crack with a gruff exterior countered by generous acts of kindness. I have no doubt that his traumatic youth shaped his identity for better or worse.
The thought of this cycle of escape and displacement repeating itself in the 21st century boggles the mind, although it’s not an uncommon scenario.
Thousands of miles away, it’s difficult to know how to make a difference. But staying informed and engaged feels like a good start. For it is the sensitive awareness of others that empowers citizens to care for the common good.
