I’ve just returned from a wonderful late-spring trip to England celebrating a special birthday for my mother. She’s recently widowed and was not keen to spend it at home with all the reminders of the past.
To add more interest, we included my son and my mum’s sister, who flew in as a surprise. It was a multigenerational trip ranging from 10 to almost 80 years old.
After two months of intense planning, including a passport renewal that arrived at noon the day of our departure, I was thrilled to be welcomed by verdant rolling hills and fields carpeted with yellow blooms. It was lambing season, and the landscape was polka-dotted with darling white sheep. The tulips were plentiful, the size of giant goblets.
The streets and shop windows were decorated to the hilt for King Charles’ coronation in shades of red and blue, with yards of bunting strung between centuries-old buildings.
It’s pomp only the Brits can pull off. The atmosphere was electric and festive.
Traveling with family can feel electric, too, and requires attentiveness and patience. Traveling with two siblings who can sometimes rub each other the wrong way also requires the latter. The 10-year-old goes without saying.
But the attentiveness and patience that really stood out for me was in the dialogue with shopkeepers, hotel staff and the general public. Their delivery was full of intention, detail and completed thoughts.
There was no rushing.
Everyone greeted us with a full “Hello”; no quick “Hi.”
The pacing, despite a few extra seconds of talk, was refreshing compared to the fast-paced American lifestyle. Sometimes it felt time-consuming when I needed to be quick during a transaction, but overall I appreciated being in the moment.
At the stationery shop in Cheltenham, I marveled at how friendly and helpful the clerk was with my son. He wanted to buy a £1 pen with his own money, and the clerk pulled a notepad over, inviting him to try out the selection, despite a line behind us.
At the Cotswold Falconry Centre, we missed our booking due to a GPS error. We assumed we would not be able to proceed, but they improvised, giving us an educational private session with two stunning kestrels and an owl. They answered, in great detail, as many questions as we could think of, without regard for time.
We accidentally visited London’s Westminster Abbey when it reopened after the coronation. Our intention was to pop into the gift shop and, upon exiting, we found ourselves at the great west door of the famed church.
While inside, a clergyman approached my son asking if he knew of the three scientists buried there. My son did not, so the man asked him what would happen if he let go of an apple. A lightbulb went off, and my son responded with “gravity.” The clergyman then guided my son over to the burial markers of Sir Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin and Stephen Hawking.
In all these instances, people spoke with an engaging cadence that made us feel like they had all the time in the world for us. It was as if they had received some sort of training, and yet it felt completely natural.
When I teach my etiquette clients public speaking or interviewing skills, I remind them to mentally end every sentence with a period. We Americans have a tendency to speak at a clip and blend sentences together with filler words such as “ya know,” “uh” and “like.”
It’s important to remember that your audience does not process information as quickly as we speak it. What may sound like an awkward silence to you is the time needed for your audience to take in what you’ve just said.
More invaluable tips can be found on coolcommunicator.com, especially in the article by Justin Aquino titled “Speaking Slowly Will Transform Your Communication.”
The benefits of speaking slowly include:
Feeling more relaxed and in control, which is critical when presenting.
Your words have more weight and power because there are fewer of them — you aren’t “devaluing the currency,” so to speak.
The audience has an easier time following your presentation because there is less to keep track of and you aren’t overwhelming them with too much information.
You are able to inject more emotion, passion and emphasis into your words because you aren’t rushing to get to the next sentence.
You are able to manage your pacing more effectively, while getting less distracted by random thoughts that pop into your head.
You come across as more relaxed, steady, confident and knowledgeable.
All these tips are applicable to our personal interactions in addition to the workplace.
Something else to watch out for is rushing into your next sentence or topic before completing your first one. I experience this in my own family, and it’s hard to follow. Sometimes completing a spoken thought requires discipline and conscious effort.
Fine-tuning my own patience, I employed some of the above techniques on the trip, appreciating that different generations sometimes require fewer words and a gentler pace.
Our trip was action-packed, full of special moments finding ourselves in the right place at the right time. And like our conversations with the locals, there was a graceful flow to each day.
It was a right royal reminder that in slowing down, we don’t lose time but gain valuable insight and connection.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.