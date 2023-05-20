photo

Ellsworth Huling, age 10, and his grandmother, Barbara Briggs of Cerrillos, enjoy the iconic British telephone box on her birthday in Cheltenham, England.

I’ve just returned from a wonderful late-spring trip to England celebrating a special birthday for my mother. She’s recently widowed and was not keen to spend it at home with all the reminders of the past.

To add more interest, we included my son and my mum’s sister, who flew in as a surprise. It was a multigenerational trip ranging from 10 to almost 80 years old.

After two months of intense planning, including a passport renewal that arrived at noon the day of our departure, I was thrilled to be welcomed by verdant rolling hills and fields carpeted with yellow blooms. It was lambing season, and the landscape was polka-dotted with darling white sheep. The tulips were plentiful, the size of giant goblets.

Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.

