Last weekend I had an opportunity to leave our smoky skies for the verdant canopy of leafy trees and carpeted lawns of the Midwest.
The scene could not have been more different. The irregular adobe walls and peach-colored dirt of home were swapped for the symmetrical yellow brick buildings, gold-leafed trim and impeccable grounds of the University of Notre Dame, where my brother and his girlfriend were receiving their master’s degrees.
Perhaps the biggest contrast: The presence of joy and hope floated through the air like a summer breeze.
I won’t lie, a month and a half in, the fires, relentless winds and smoke have worn the optimism out of my soul. Throw a few mass shootings and the threat to women’s rights into the mix, and one might not get out of bed in the morning.
Thank God for my whip-smart brother to drag me out of my funk by kindly passing all his courses for dual master’s degrees in business administration and global affairs, a program he helped develop three years ago. Our small family traveled from around the country to gather and celebrate this great achievement — a remarkable one, given most of it coincided with the coronavirus pandemic.
For the first ceremony marking his MBA, we gathered in a giant sports dome for the traditional pomp-and-circumstance arrival of the grads, hundreds of them filing past us until we caught a glimpse of Jamie, his 6-foot-1 frame and bright, toothy smile easy to spot.
The commencement speaker was fittingly from the financial sector, and I settled into the folding chair for what I thought might be a long and cliché speech about doing good while doing business, perhaps buttoned up to complement the private university’s Catholic faith.
But I was surprisingly enlightened by the progressive and inspirational content that spoke to current events and many of my own beliefs. I began feverishly writing excerpts as she spoke about leadership and courage.
“Success in your job is not the same as success in your life”; “What will your social returns be”; and closing with the indelible, “What will your impact be?”
She asked graduates to continuously ask themselves how to be impactful for the greater good, and I thought back to the scene in New Mexico.
Whether temporarily housing evacuated pets or donating proceeds from a taco stand, New Mexicans are providing social returns and impact in spades.
I remember the Los Alamos fires from two decades ago and how the community came together when thousands of residents were evacuated within hours. It was my first time near a natural disaster, and the response was inspiring. We did it again a decade ago and are doing it now for other communities. This time, the event is prolonged and tiring, but that only provides more opportunity for expanding the efforts of volunteerism and service.
On Mother’s Day, my children and I picked up food to deliver to the Super Scooper pilots based at the Santa Fe Regional Airport after seeing a story about them in the news. What we thought would be a quick drop-off turned into an hourslong tour of the firefighting aircraft on the windy tarmac and meeting heroic pilots from around North America.
Local pilot Lorraine Gruys, seeing the same news story, called multiple churches, schools and organizations, resulting in “an amazing outpouring of support” to the pilots and crew based at the Santa Fe Jet Center. This is just one story of locals being of service to their community in a time of need. And the irony is that the resulting impact was on me and my children. We were so moved by the pilots’ chosen profession and the sacrifice it requires.
Moving on to the second graduation ceremony of the day, this one for global affairs, we were treated to multiple speakers in an intimate theater where we could see the 60 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students on stage, including my brother and his girlfriend, who met as volunteers in the Peace Corps in Ghana. As a global thinker and traveler, this ceremony spoke to me. Messages about the wildness and preciousness of life, advancing peace and operating from a place of gratitude stirred me.
One of the speakers, a Ugandan grad student, asked listeners, “How are you engaging with this world? … The global is the local and the local is the global. The challenges of the world are here and now.”
And yet, he went onto say, “This isn’t about wanting to change the world. The people want to accompany one another, those most vulnerable, those who face the most obstacles.”
I thought this a most beautiful message. True leaders don’t just do things for other people — they are worthy companions and guides, listening and thus empowering the vulnerable. Borrowing a line from the pope, he concluded with: “Being born with less does not mean being born with less dignity.”
There is no timeline for the fires, be it the current ones or those yet to ignite during this drought. We, as a community, are so good at being of service in a time of need and often to complete strangers. I share Emily Post’s quote often in my writings that “etiquette is the sensitive awareness of the feelings of others.” It has no reference to a person, time or occasion, yet empathy compels us to lend a hand.
While lending a hand can feel overwhelming and time sensitive, ultimately it should make one feel fulfilled. Being of service comes in many forms, from assisting in a regional crisis to simple gestures for a friend or co-worker. There is no shortage of work to do, but giving yourself permission to not do everything is liberating. You are only human and, no matter your act of kindness, it is enough. One act leads to a domino effect for both giver and receiver.
In a weekend filled with pride of family and inspiring speeches, I charge you with this: Whether you see it as falling under the banner of etiquette, accompanying your community or being in support of dignity, I invite you to ask yourself, “What will my impact be?”
The fire will go out, but don’t let the fire within you extinguish when it comes to being of service or living with purpose.