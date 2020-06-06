We are moving through times that require us to tap into our bravery. Surrounded by stressors — COVID-19, children at home 24/7, distance learning, physical distancing, a contentious election and possibly the loss of loved ones — courage is needed.
When you use your bravery as a resource, your children will learn how to tap into their bravery, too. Finding your bravery means feeling your feelings, even feeling afraid.
I have learned recently how easily I gloss over the feeling of afraid. The minute it whispers “hello” in my shaky belly, I shut it down and move straight into my head. It is lightning quick. In my head, I can hang out with rational thoughts, and I can make a plan.
The truth is, though, I am still harboring the fear and not reaping the benefits of feeling it. If I am not willing to feel afraid, I cannot find my bravery.
Pam Dunn, author of It’s Time to Look Inside, writes, “Feeling afraid all of the way through and out allows you to know and experience your open heart and vulnerability as a strength. This is where true courage is born.”
She recommends normalizing fear so that it is not something that we avoid, deny, suppress or compartmentalize. Instead, we can simply feel it in our body — experiencing the energy, noticing where it originates, allowing it to expand and then letting it go. That is feeling the feeling.
Have you ever seen one of those animal documentaries in which the gazelle escapes the lion’s grasp after a long, arduous chase? The gazelle then stands in the shade of a tree and begins to shake. It shakes off the fear. The gazelle is feeling the fear all the way through its body and out. Be like the gazelle.
Brené Brown said, “We’re all afraid. We just have to get to the point where we understand it doesn’t mean that we can’t also be brave.”
That gazelle was incredibly brave.
Allow yourself the time and allow your children the space to fully feel all your feelings without judgment. That is especially true of fear.
Feeling afraid is not a weakness. Actually, the strength that you will find in your open heart and in your vulnerability will support you in amazing ways.
There is no one who stretched their boundaries, went through a challenging time, took an amazing and healthy risk or stepped out of their comfort zone who did not feel afraid.
Allow any fears you might be having in these stressful times to inspire you to tap into your bravery. It is there waiting for you.
Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.
