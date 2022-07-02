With summer in full swing, it is the perfect time to gather friends and family for an outdoor party to celebrate the Fourth of July or a long-awaited reunion after the pandemic pause.
Accepting an invitation comes with an obligation to bring your festive self. This includes a good mood, conversation skills and dressing for the occasion.
So pull out your red, white and blue, and follow these tips for a colorful celebration.
- For a COVID-19 safer experience, take advantage of summer temperatures and set up a party outside. Alert guests, upon inviting them, to any party policies with regard to vaccine status, mask-wearing and seating. Place hand sanitizer near key touch points like buffet tables and consider individual guest towels in the washroom.
- As a guest, RSVP promptly, no matter how relaxed the event, so your host knows how many to expect. Unless otherwise specified, the invitation is solely for you. When replying to your host, take the time to ask any pertinent questions about what to bring, allergies or plus-ones.
- If you have specific dietary requirements, alert your host when you RSVP and offer to bring something you know you will enjoy. Clarify if you should bring enough just for yourself or the entire group.
- Arrive within 15 minutes of the stated time. Even if you arrived early to find parking, don’t knock until the appointed time, as they might be frantically attending to final details. As a host, your invitation can state a time range that allows for guests to come and go throughout the event, but for a seated meal, just provide the start time or say “6 p.m. sharp” if necessary.
- Bring a host/hostess gift. Consider something local and consumable that won’t clutter the shelves of your host’s home. Flowers or veggies from your garden are a lovely touch. As always, cut flowers should be brought ready in a vase. Wine is a popular gift. Make it personal by selecting one from a region or year with special meaning to the host. Any gift looks extra special when thoughtfully wrapped and presented. At a potluck, your dish is contribution enough. Grabbing a bag of ice en route is always welcome, useful and economical.
- Offer to help. An RSVP is always followed with, “What can I bring?” Upon arrival, greet your host with a hug and, “How can I help?” This can include tossing a salad, opening wine or taking photos.
- At a potluck, bring a dish ready to serve, including the serving utensils and for any accompanying garnish. Ask the host in advance what the headcount is and prepare enough to serve them all. If you need to warm your dish upon arrival, ask the host well in advance if this is an option as the oven may be occupied.
- Labeling your dish at a buffet alerts guests to the ingredients. Labeling your dish and utensils with your name ensures they will find their way home.
- Consider bringing Tupperware to bring leftovers home, if offered.
- For barbecues, if you prefer not to grill on the same surface as meat, consider grilling at home then bringing it with you.
- Although monsoon season is here, avoid the ER or burning down the neighborhood by leaving the fireworks to the professionals.
- Make sure your dogs are collared with up-to-date contact information in the event they get loose during any fireworks. Consider creating a safe space for them inside away from windows and exterior doors if they get spooked by neighborhood firecrackers.
- Tuck your phone away. Don’t be that guest scrolling at the table. Your host has gone to a lot of effort to create a meaningful and memorable time for you. Be in the moment.
- Take your cues from the host when it’s time to wrap up. Your relationship with them will likely inform your departure time, but don’t linger longer than necessary. Aim for 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends as a rule of thumb.
- A thank-you note or telephone call the following day expresses your gratitude for the effort made and the lovely time you had. Refer to something specific about the gathering that stood out for you.