Recently, on a corner in a small town in Pennsylvania, I passed by a father in his 30s with two beautiful children, a son and a daughter. The son was around 5 and the daughter was slightly older. They seemed to be waiting for someone.

I continued up the hill and then heard the father venomously snarl at his son, “Why can’t you ever listen?”

I felt deeply sad for the son. He had been publicly shamed. I felt sad for the dad, too, because this wasn’t about his child’s listening skills. This wasn’t about the son ignoring a request made by dad. This wasn’t even current. Those five words spewed at his son had probably been spewed at him by his own father. This was intergenerational and historical.

Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.

Popular in the Community