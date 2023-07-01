Train trip

From left, Claiborne Huling, 6, and Ellsworth Huling, 10, stand in front of Amtrak’s Southwest Chief in Los Angeles after their 16-hour journey from Lamy.

 Courtesy photo

My children and I recently traveled to Los Angeles by rail to visit family and attend a day camp. We usually fly, but with airfares soaring, we were happy to share our maiden voyage as a family on Amtrak, which, unlike airlines, offers children’s fares.

One need only arrive 30 minutes prior if you’re not checking luggage, there’s no middle seat, and antsy kids have the freedom to get up and move around.

The Southwest Chief, our route, is full of lure, and the departure from the charming Lamy station provided many history lessons and majestic views.

Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.

