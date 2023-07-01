My children and I recently traveled to Los Angeles by rail to visit family and attend a day camp. We usually fly, but with airfares soaring, we were happy to share our maiden voyage as a family on Amtrak, which, unlike airlines, offers children’s fares.
One need only arrive 30 minutes prior if you’re not checking luggage, there’s no middle seat, and antsy kids have the freedom to get up and move around.
The Southwest Chief, our route, is full of lure, and the departure from the charming Lamy station provided many history lessons and majestic views.
The children were giddy with anticipation as we looked for their grandmother, my mum, from the observation car as we passed through the village of Cerrillos. We feverishly waved to one another as the train tooted its horn a few times. We often see the train from the village, but it was a delight to enjoy the old mining town from a different perspective.
Formerly known as the Super Chief, the Southwest Chief is still, in my opinion, a flagship train billed as one of the most scenic in the fleet — traversing over 2,200 miles between Chicago and Los Angeles, one east- and westbound train a day. Although they are both overnight rides, there is ample daylight in the summer to see polka-dotted landscapes and red cliffs when departing New Mexico.
Unlike commuter trains, long-distance rail offers comforts such as foot and leg rests, reclining seats and generous legroom. There’s also the option of booking a sleeper cabin, dining in the cafe or dining car, and playing games and making new friends on the observation deck.
Whether your trip is six hours or 36 hours, follow these tips to keep you on track:
Pack a small carry-on to keep at your seat or in the overhead compartment. Leave the bulky items for the checked luggage or in the luggage storage area often located on the lower level. Pack in a way that you can manage to lift and carry your bags, as you might not always have a strong seatmate, and porters are harder to come by.
Bathe and wear clean clothes and deodorant before setting out for your journey. If removing shoes, consider bringing a plastic bag to place them in, which will hide bad smells. A hot train car can ripen bodily scents quickly, making for a stinky sojourn.
Pack face masks to prevent illness, stifle a cough and mask odors from strong smells. Include extras in case a strap breaks or to offer to a neighbor.
Keep a change of clothes in your carry-on bag in the event of spills or other accidents made by you or your kids.
Wear layers of clothing as temperatures can run to the extreme.
Pack headphones or earbuds for entertainment and phone calls. There is nothing worse than listening to a private conversation or the sound effects of a video game. Passengers shouldn’t be able to hear sound coming from your headphones, so do check in with your seatmate to ask for feedback. Be mindful of quiet hours after 10 p.m.
Befriend your cabin attendant, who is very helpful with regard to seating and travel information. If booking a sleeper accommodation, the attendant will set up and break down your bedding, assist with dining reservations and more. A coach car attendant is unlike a flight attendant but will work to make your trip a comfortable and safe one.
Be mindful of your seatmate when plugging devices into the outlet, often located below the window. If the train is full, don’t take up two seats for sleeping.
In the lavatory, wipe down the sink and countertop with your paper towel, leaving it tidy for the next passenger.
When walking through the train cars, stabilize yourself for the many wobbles and jostles by moving your hands along the overhead bins or the tops of the seats, using them like railings.
The dining car is reserved for passengers staying in the sleeper cars, but there are often reservations available when traveling coach. You are likely to be seated with fellow passengers, so bring your curiosity and conversation. Pay and tip like you would at any restaurant.
Bring a variety of denominations of cash for tipping. Unlike most workers in the U.S. service industry, Amtrak staff don’t rely on tips for income, but it’s a nice gesture if you received above and beyond service from your car attendant and dining staff who are with you the entire journey, save for the odd route.
There are no ATMs on board, so come prepared. Of course, leaving a review for good or poor service is always helpful feedback for any employer and serves as a useful substitute when you haven’t tipped.
Car attendant: $5-$20 per day
Dining staff: 15%-25%
Luggage handlers (porters or agents): $2-$3 per bag or more for special services.
My children had a memorable and happy experience on the train. They are the perfect age and size, at 6 and 10, to tuck in for the night in coach seats.
The thrill of a freight train whizzing by in the opposite direction and the ability to push the door button between cars was fun to watch.
The diversity of the passengers seated around them piqued their curiosity. I can’t say I didn’t share the same enthusiasm. Travel is often such a frenzied event; this pacing was easy to get on board with.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.