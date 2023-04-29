My friend Gene R. Rodgers, whose adventurous live I’ve shared with readers in my column, passed away recently after a short illness. He was 67.
Rodgers published his memoir, Awesome by Accident, last year. When he was 17, he fell from a cliff while rock climbing and lived the rest of his life as a quadriplegic, without the use of his arms and legs, but he didn’t let that stop him from living — and helping others with disabilities, including many people in New Mexico, learn to live their lives to the fullest.
Rodgers believed life was worth living, no matter what your circumstances.
He was an optimist who took risks — jumping from planes, scuba diving, bungee jumping, relocating to take on a new job in a new town or state, and traveling to find a new adventure, wherever it was.
Rodgers and I met when we were working at the nonprofit New Vistas in Santa Fe in the early 1980s as the organization was starting the first Center for Independent Living.
Rodgers, fresh from Cleveland with a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling, worked as a peer counselor for the center, which was the result of a movement in the 1970s that secured federal funding for programs throughout the country in 1979 through the Rehabilitation Act.
He also worked at the Center on Disability at University of California, Northridge and headed the Texas Assistive Technology Program.
Rodgers’ warm personality, quick humor and knowledge of the social services system helped increase opportunities for many people in New Mexico.
He could break the ice on issues that needed to be addressed with legislators, government officials, business owners and frustrated people trying to access services.
In the 1980s, he even talked the former owner of Tomasita’s, Georgia Maryol, into constructing a van-accessible parking space long before it was required by law.
The parking space is right next to the restaurant entrance and was a model for other businesses.
Rodgers traveled around the world seeking adventures whenever he could. He even joined a trek to the Mount Everest base camp, where he met former Gov. Gary Johnson, who would successfully climb to the summit that year. He had to be evacuated the next day by helicopter after his blood pressure dropped to critical levels.
Although he had many daring adventures and a long work career, Rodgers continued volunteering after retirement.
He co-hosted the Gene and Dave Show, a disability-focused TV show aired on a public access channel in Austin, Texas.
He lived independently and set his goals high, achieving more than most of us.
Rodgers and I continued to work together over the years in various roles, most recently serving together to review grants for the Reeve Foundation.
He was an important member of our family who called every year to wish my wife and her mom happy Mother’s Day.
Our family will always cherish the memories of having him in our lives. It broke my heart to lose him.
A celebration of Rodgers’ life is planned for noon Mountain time May 6 and will be livestreamed at genosplace.org/livestream.
Andy Winnegar has spent his career in rehabilitation and lives in Santa Fe with his wife, Judy. He can be reached at a@winnegar.com.