My friend Gene R. Rodgers, whose adventurous live I’ve shared with readers in my column, passed away recently after a short illness. He was 67.

Rodgers published his memoir, Awesome by Accident, last year. When he was 17, he fell from a cliff while rock climbing and lived the rest of his life as a quadriplegic, without the use of his arms and legs, but he didn’t let that stop him from living — and helping others with disabilities, including many people in New Mexico, learn to live their lives to the fullest.

Rodgers believed life was worth living, no matter what your circumstances.

Andy Winnegar has spent his career in rehabilitation and lives in Santa Fe with his wife, Judy. He can be reached at a@winnegar.com.

