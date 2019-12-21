'Twas the week before Christmas and all through the house, creatures were stirring; me and a mouse.
Writing holiday cards late into the night, I heard a rustle in the kitchen and discovered a furry friend chomping away on who knows what under the sink. The clock was about to strike midnight and I longed for some zzzs before the alarm would sound seven hours later. A pile of cards baited me from the table, and I chose my battle. The mouse would feast.
Due to a full plate, I did not send out my annual holiday card last year, a disappointing lapse in tradition for a girl who swoons at the sight of stationery. Despite the conveniences of social media and a smartphone, I prefer the tactile and personal nature of good, old-fashioned paper correspondence, whether it’s posted across the miles or across the street. I was determined to see it through this year no matter the hour (or resident rodent).
Having skipped a year, I was scrolling through a 2-year-old contact list and was shocked at how outdated it was. I had not kept up with people relocating, new marriages and resulting title and name changes. What struck me most was how many divorces and deaths had occurred. I balked at the thought of addressing an envelope in error to the former Mr. and Mrs.
Seven couples had divorced. My heart broke for three families whose respective mother/wife had passed away this fall.
Not only would I need to edit the names on the envelope, but I had to determine how to phrase my sentiments on a colorful card plastered with photographs of my smiling children on summer vacation.
The winter blues I perceived these changed households feeling reminded me of a previous column on the topic.
Thanksgiving weekend sends those of us who celebrate the holidays into a monthlong myopic trajectory, filled with lists, parties and expectations. In the glare of tinsel and lights, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that this time of year is not always joyful for those experiencing sudden life changes or unpleasant associations with the holiday.
For friends and family, it is important for us to step out of our routines to check in and offer support to loved ones.
For some, the holidays are filled with memories of those lost — either by death or by the end of a relationship. The first holidays after losing someone can be intense. Traditions and rituals are upside down, and comparisons to the past are highlighted.
It is important for someone experiencing grief this time of year to honor those emotions. Brushing feelings aside can be unhealthy. At the same time, they may feel inhibited to share emotions out of a respect for friends’ and family’s abilities to absorb them during a full and festive schedule.
Those with a departed loved one can honor their memory through ceremonies or rituals. New traditions like making a contribution to charity, spending a day volunteering or visiting the grave may bring comfort.
Plan activities to keep yourself or an emotional friend busy but not overwhelmed. For the person who is on every party invite list, he or she may benefit more from solitude than socializing. For the more introverted friend, a walk at the park or a one-on-one lunch date may be a comfortable way to ease him or her out of the house.
Don’t be afraid to mention the name of the loved one no longer in the picture. Share a memory of said person, especially if it fell over this time of year. Acknowledgement of the grief shows respect and support. The important thing is to recognize boundaries and what will promote a comforting experience sprinkled with some healthy distraction.
When sending season’s greetings to those having a difficult time, consider these possibilities suggested by Amy Florian of Corgenius, a grief support educator:
• “I wish you peace. I wish you healing. I wish you hope.”
• “The holidays will bring a mix of emotions as you remember the happy times with [name] and yet mourn [his/her] absence. I hope you can allow yourself to experience it in your own way, acknowledging the happy and the sad, so you can come out on the other side with greater hope and peace. I’ll call you soon to check in and see how it’s going.”
• “I know I can’t make that void disappear, but I hope you can at least catch a moment of respite with the enclosed gift card. I am thinking of you and remembering [name], especially now.”
For estranged families, the holidays may be difficult because the very nature of Christmas is to reconnect in a spirit of generosity. While there is no one-size-fits-all remedy, graciousness trumps grudges, especially when children are involved. Difficulty in one relationship is not an excuse to extinguish another. If your motives are good, send a card or gift. For the child who won’t receive a kind gesture from an estranged relative, make the age-appropriate explanation that they are still loved and important without making excuses for or demonizing the relative.
It’s OK to be angry or sad despite the message to be jolly. Get beyond the myth of a blissful, perfect holiday and accept your emotions if you have an icy relationship with Christmas. You aren’t alone. Giving of yourself in the form of time, service and smiles can be uplifting to both giver and receiver. And if you need help beyond the abilities of friends and family, get the mental support you need to get through the holiday.
For those feeling merry and bright, be aware that not everyone in your circle shares those sentiments and that your presence face-to-face or via FaceTime is an invaluable gift.
“A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.” — Garrison Keillor
And together, may we all find peace and joy.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Send your comments and conundrums to hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.
