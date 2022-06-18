Every June 12, Loving Day marks the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1967 decision to strike down laws in the states that banned interracial marriage. The decision was sparked by Loving v. Virginia, a court case involving Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple from Virginia who married in 1958. They were arrested shortly after and eventually moved to Washington, D.C., to pursue legal action.
This week, I pause to reflect on and revisit the love story of my husband’s parents, also an interracial couple. Picture 1950s New Mexico and the courtship of two college sweethearts but a not-so-sweet welcome from their families — two races and one clear message from their mothers saying, “You’re not marrying into a white/Black family.”
Betsy and Clint met at New Mexico Highlands University in 1955. The flirtation started at a school dance where Clint spotted her twirling in her fiesta dress and told his friend, “See that girl over there? I’m going to marry her.”
His friend immediately dismissed him, saying, “You’ll never date her. She’s white.”
Betsy recalled the story being relayed to her.
A cute and petite only child, she descended from a line of Quakers dating to the time of the Mayflower. He was the 6-foot-3 gregarious son of a barber and church singer.
After formally meeting at the student union, neither saw color as an obstacle when they shared their first date at Dairy Queen.
“I’ll never forget it. He had wonderful manners and took my elbow to help me step up from the curb,” Betsy said. “He was always protective of me.”
There she shared with him her story about her faith and living with moderate cerebral palsy, which affected her hands and, to a lesser degree, her speech. He immediately went to the college library to research the Religious Society of Friends and her handicap.
The relationship grew over college breaks and when she transferred schools.
During summers, Betsy worked as a counselor at the Girl Scout camp in the Jemez Mountains. One summer day, Clint drove up from Albuquerque in his Studebaker with a picnic lunch prepared by his mother.
“She was very polite and didn’t mind if we dated,” Betsy said.
But when they decided to marry, the tone differed on both sides of the family.
“My mother was fearful of what the relatives would think back East,” Betsy said.
Betsy and her parents had moved west in the 1930s when she was just a preschooler. Doctors advised her father, a journalist, that the drier climate might alleviate symptoms he was suffering from a mysterious illness.
They eventually settled in Gallup, where he became editor of the Gallup Independent. Growing up in Navajo country, Betsy was shaped by the culture and the people, an influence that has stayed with her to this day.
I asked my husband, also named Clint, if he felt her time there contributed to her openness and starting an interracial relationship with his father.
“In a way,” he responded. “Being an outsider most of her life allows her to see things differently. Because of her disability and her father’s illness, both visually apparent, she had all these strikes against her, and it made her more empathetic to what could be called an outsider or minority.”
In the end, love triumphed, and the mothers came around and accepted “we were getting married. If they wanted to come, they could, and if not, then so be it,” Betsy recalled.
They were married in the summer of 1959 in Albuquerque and feted with a reception for 50 people. The bride wore a street-length blue chiffon dress. This time, her mother insisted she break the rules of wearing white because it didn’t suit her skin tone. The dress still hangs in her closet.
When they were newlyweds, Betsy was welcomed into the fold of her husband’s family. It was her first experience regularly gathering for holidays and Sunday dinners with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
“That intrigued me,” Betsy said.
Her father had passed away in 1950 from that unknown illness, and being geographically isolated from her relatives in New York made Clint’s mixed-race family “the only family structure I’d ever known.”
Tragically, Clint died suddenly in 1985, and Betsy has maintained her relationship with her husband’s family over the decades, as have we.
“I’m proud of my relationships with Blacks. Minorities are not minorities to me. They are people,” Betsy said.
Betsy attributes the acceptance of her marriage and the ability to marry without legal obstacles to being in New Mexico.
Clint’s parents had even moved from El Paso to Albuquerque so their children would be accepted into the university without racial restrictions.
“We would not have been able to marry in other states,” she said.
I also attribute their acceptance, in all its forms, to being resilient and strong-willed.
It’s been 64 years since the Lovings’ marriage, and this week marks Betsy’s 88th birthday. Much has changed, and nothing has changed.
While Betsy and Clint didn’t have legal obstacles to overcome they did break social norms and the rules of their own families.
Etiquette rules must evolve with the times. Break them for the greater good and let love rule.