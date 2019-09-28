Our son has taken the big leap and had his first sleepover. The rite of passage was not without a few jitters (and tears) on my part, but he must have been well-mannered and pleasant enough, as he has received a repeat invitation.
At age 6, the boys are able to communicate their needs and play nicely, but it feels like just yesterday he was a toddler with a magnetic grip on his toys when in the presence of an equally possessive friend.
It reminded me of the topic of play dates for toddlers I covered several years back. Although my son seems like a sophisticated first grader, the rules of the play date, at times, seem to apply to toddler and teen.
For the littles, play dates are fraught with negotiation tactics I thought were reserved for hostage crises or plea bargaining lawyers. Demand’s like, “Put the crayon down, son” and compromises such as, “We can’t take Felix’s tricycle home, but I’m sure he will let you use it next time” are common.
Playtime between lil’ tots doesn’t always feel playful. But as parents and guardians, we can set expectations early and build their foundation for being well-mannered and thoughtful guests and hosts for life.
Here are some tips to make a play date feel like child’s play:
• Share dietary restrictions (such as allergies or a vegetarian diet) with your host in advance so he or she can prepare. And it’s always a thoughtful gesture to offer to a bring a dish your child can safely enjoy.
• Discuss in advance if you, the parent or guardian, will be staying during the visit or dropping the child off.
Age plays a big factor here — children from age 5 up often manage without your presence. Not every host has brewed a fresh pot of coffee and can sit and gab for an hour. A busy host might say something like, “I won’t be able to visit today, but let’s plan for that next time.”
On the flip side, your host might not be energetically prepared to watch a gaggle of kiddos without some reinforcements, so be clear about expectations so no one is caught off-guard.
• Warn parents beforehand if your child has a cold, especially if play is confined to the indoors around other family members. Every host and guest gets a hall pass to reschedule.
• Be punctual dropping off and picking up your child.
• Set your child up for a successful visit. Don’t drop lil’ Suzy off on an empty stomach or sleep-deprived. A punky guest is hard to rally and harder to host. Share your expectations about her behavior before you arrive. Remind her to say please and thank you, to share toys and pick up after herself.
• When meeting for the first time, children address adults by their title and last name (or sometimes first) until told otherwise. It shows respect and deference, and educates children to be open to the variety of social encounters they will have throughout their lifetime.
• A play date offers your child something fresh and different than what they are used to at home. Perhaps Harry watches more television at his friend’s house and Sarah eats her weight in ice cream. Since these indulgences aren’t happening daily, relinquish some control and let them see how the other half lives and plays.
It’s one thing to request that there be no violent video games or unsupervised flying of drones, but making demands of other parents to align with your style of parenting is pushy and judgmental. If you are strict about what your children are exposed to, then you host the play date or meet off-site, such as a park.
• At the conclusion, parents always help pick up the toys and games. No host parent or child should be left to gather up 500 Legos. An entire home can be undone in a minute and take days to reorganize. Even if the host says you don’t have to lift a finger, find dishes you can load in the dishwasher or books to put back on the shelf.
• If you cannot bear the thought of 500 Legos strewn about your home or having to tidy up for a guest’s arrival, then meet off-site — at the park or children’s museum.
• Let the parents know if something bad happened, like a fall or an argument between the little ones, and how they handled it. Reporting bad behavior depends on the severity. Let the little slip-ups slide, like saying a bad word. You don’t want to be a tattle tale. But something disrespectful like yelling or hitting (anything school would phone home about) is worth mentioning.
Keep it centered on the facts. Instead of saying, “Billy was rude,” try, “We had an issue with talking back. I thought you might want to know.” It’s up to the other parent to decide how he or she addresses the issue and disciplines the child.
And just as a child may test the boundaries outside his home, he may clean up his act, too. It’s not uncommon for children to be more well-behaved while in the company of others. Share your compliments with the parents.
• There is an unwritten rule that play dates are reciprocal. If you don’t plan to reciprocate, don’t accept multiple invitations. It’s unfair to be the one always making the effort. If you can’t return the favor in your home, offer to take your host’s child to the park or out for a meal.
Following these suggestions will secure you and your kiddo a future play date. And that’s fair play.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Send your comments and conundrums to hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.