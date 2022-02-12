As a genealogy buff, I’ve been fortunate to inherit many documents from both sides of my family. This week I had reason to pull out my paternal grandfather’s death certificate, dated March 29, 1968.
He was an MIT-educated engineer who worked for Uniroyal Chemical Co. in Connecticut. I wonder if his profession and death, at 46 years old, are related. But my grandmother — “Grammy” to the grandkids — would not have any mention of that.
“They were good to us,” she emphatically stated for decades about the company.
My grandparents were engaged on Valentine’s Day in 1947. My Grammy, Marion, was betrothed to another but fell hard when she was introduced to my grandfather, Robert. I have photos taken during their brief courtship.
They had a happy and fun marriage. But upon my grandfather’s death, entertaining in their home came to an end — no more bridge or golf with the ladies, and the piano never played a tune again; it was only tapped on by curious grandchildren in later years.
My grandmother didn’t remarry and was widowed longer than she had known her husband. In fact, her one-on-one time with him was quite brief before my father, Bob, came along one year into their marriage, quickly followed by my uncle Dick.
It’s a funny thing, coming along after someone’s passing. I had no sense of my grandfather, other than the black-and-white photograph of him side by side with a photograph of my grandmother in another era of her life. The Grammy I knew was not even a shadow of her younger self, perhaps altered by the grief of losing her husband so young.
I did not know her as a wife. My dad rarely spoke of his father; nor did she. And I was too young to know I should have asked more before she passed.
My main source of information came later in life from my uncle Dick. The year my father passed from melanoma, at age 59, my uncle and his wife invested in land in New Mexico, where they’d eventually live after my uncle retired from a decadeslong career in civil engineering that included the Three Mile Island cleanup and assessing Manhattan’s tunnels in the aftermath of 9/11.
In the years leading up to their move, they would travel out to rural Pie Town from New Jersey for their annual homeowners association meeting at the Top of The World development west of town. It’s about as rural as one can get without giving up a pie shop, located a few miles from the Continental Divide and blanketed with stars in the high desert night.
This was a place that felt so off the grid you could disappear from society and no one would question your arrival.
In retirement, you’d need to be well-matched to share this kind of solitude. And my aunt and uncle were. They made every effort to visit me in Santa Fe on each trip out and after they settled. My family also made the 3½-hour journey several times, impressing people that we had relatives in Pie Town.
Dick could be himself in Pie Town; the opposite persona of his intense career where he was a giant in his field. He was a Carhartt-clad, suspender-wearing firecracker who had a custom leather holster for his chewing tobacco, specially made as a gift from his wife, and a glass of Johnny Walker at the ready.
He wasn’t subtle or politically correct and, had they stayed back East, our connection would have been stunted.
We had little in common outside our last names. But subconsciously, I was investing energy in a man who knew my father the longest, perhaps transferring a love that hadn’t finished growing because of my father’s shortened life.
And because he knew some stories — like childhoods spent on the cape; the time he and my dad raced one another from a Mediterranean island to England in a Porsche and a motorbike; the car accident that left my dad with a scar on his chin that I never saw because he had a beard.
Last week, on my birthday, my uncle Dick passed away. His children contacted me to confirm some details for the death certificate. They needed the spelling of our Grammy’s maiden name, the French-Canadian Lefevre, sometimes spelled Lefebvre.
I dug out the old family records I keep in two bins underneath my bed, which include all the certificates marking the start and end of a life and the newspaper announcement of my grandparents’ Valentine’s Day engagement.
Uncle Dick’s passing has left me with a looming sense of finality. An entire family has passed, and it is as if a door is closed and padlocked.
My father was a tight-lipped man, so hearing of his wild escapades from my uncle, long after my father’s passing, kept him alive for me as a young man I never knew, as is often the case with our parents. We sometimes lose sight of the fact that they were individuals rich with story and adventure before they were partnered and parenting.
I say that I never knew my Grammy in love, but perhaps I did. I think she was so in love that it was too painful for her to resume one fragment of her identity she shared with her beloved Robert after he was ripped from her life.
It’s a reminder, that in this week dedicated to St. Valentine, to hold an awareness that everyone is capable of giving and receiving love and likely has, even if we can’t see it.
For me and likely my grandmother, in our loved one’s passings, we grew to love them more.
Uncle Dick’s burial will take place next week, on my son’s birthday, on a hill with a view in Pie Town.
We will seize the moment to celebrate and mourn over the stories that touch our hearts.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.